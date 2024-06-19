National

SpiceJet: No Air Conditioner Amid Heatwave As Passengers Wait For Over An Hour Inside Aircraft, Airline Responds | Details

In a widely circulated video, the passengers of the Delhi-Darbhanga Spicejet aircraft were seen waiting inside the aircraft while fanning themselves with whatever they got their hands on including brochures, magazines, and handkerchiefs while wiping the sweat off their foreheads. Many of them reportedly felt unwell due to the long exposure to such heat.

X/@EarthInNews (ANI Video Screengrab)
Passengers waiting inside a Spicejet aircraft without air conditioner amid heatwave | Photo: X/@EarthInNews (ANI Video Screengrab)
info_icon

Amid the sweltering heatwave sweeping across the national capital region, the passengers on a Delhi-Darbhanga SpiceJet flight were made to wait inside a packed aircraft for over an hour with no air conditioning at sevice

In a widely circulated video, the passengers were seen waiting inside the aircraft while fanning themselves with whatever they got their hands on including brochures, magazines, handkerchiefs while wiping the sweat off their foreheads. Many of them reportedly felt unwell due to the long exposure to such heat. 

Representational Image | - PTI
Heatwave: 'Treat Heatstroke On Priority', Says Centre To Hospitals; 5 Dead In Delhi In 48 Hours, 12 On Life-Support | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, answering questions on the incident, the airline spokesperson said," The SpiceJet flight SG 476 from Delhi to Darbhanga on June 19, scheduled to depart at 11 am, departed on time without any delays. The air conditioning was working normally throughout the flight, which was verified and cross-checked upon arrival in Darbhanga. The same aircraft operated the return flight to Delhi, and there were no issues with the air conditioning on the return flight either."

"During boarding in Delhi, the air conditioning initially experienced slight inefficiency due to extreme weather conditions and both doors of the aircraft being open, as boarding was not via the aerobridge. The doors were promptly closed after boarding completion, and the cooling functioned normally thereafter", the spokesperson further added.

Airlines generally overbook to limit the possibility of a flight departing with vacant seats. - File image
Mumbai: IndiGo Flight Delays Takeoff After Crew Spots Overbooked Passenger Standing Inside Aircraft

BY Outlook Web Desk

Commenting on the unbearable situation, one of the passengers told ANI, ANI, "At the Delhi airport after the check-in, they did not switch on the air-conditioning for an hour. The temperature inside the flight was at least 40 degrees. The passengers were suffering. The AC was switched on when the flight took off."

Representational Image | - AP
UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'

BY Outlook Web Desk

This inconvenient incident came days after a Bagdogra-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was delayed by three hours due to severe heat as the h above-normal ground temperatures caused a technical snag.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  2. Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More
  3. Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram
  4. Reasi Bus Attack: Man Arrested For Providing Logistics To Terrorists
  5. SpiceJet: No Air Conditioner Amid Heatwave As Passengers Wait For Over An Hour Inside Aircraft, Airline Responds | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Drops Video Of Her Wearing Summery White Shirt: 'Pamper Yourself'
  2. Sharvari Wagh: Was Blown Away When I Saw The CGI Character In ‘Munjya’
  3. Rakhee Gulzar's Comeback Bengali Film 'Amar Boss' To Release During Christmas
  4. Swara Bhasker On The Trolling Over Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Wedding: It’s Nobody’s Business
  5. Abhishek Bachchan Reportedly Buys 6 Apartments In Mumbai For Rs 15 Crore
Sports News
  1. ICC T20I Rankings: This Australian Takes Top Spot From Mohammad Nabi In Allrounder's List
  2. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Post 326/3 Vs South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  3. South Africa Super 8s Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Among Pakistan Stars Likely To Be Rested For Bangladesh Tests: Sources
  5. US Open Golf: Schauffele Believes McIlroy Under A Microscope After Losses
World News
  1. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  2. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  3. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
  4. Philippines Demands China Return Rifles And Pay For Boat Damage After Hostilities In Disputed Sea
  5. Iran's Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi Sentenced To Another Year In prison
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21