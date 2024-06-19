National

Delhi: Power Demand All-time High At 8,656 MW As Blistering Heatwave Refuses To Abate

On June 19, Delhi's peak power demand reached a record level of 8,656 MW in the afternoon, according to the discom officials. A day before, the peak power demand of Delhi was recorded at 8,647 MW. On May 22, Delhi's peak power demand touched the 8,000 MW milestone for the first time and since then it has breached the 8,000 MW level nine times.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the national capital continues to to reel under the parching heatwave conditions with almost no sign of abatement in next few days, Delhi on Wednesday registered its all-time high power demand owing to the massive electricity consumption.

Representational Image | - PTI
Heatwave: 'Treat Heatstroke On Priority', Says Centre To Hospitals; 5 Dead In Delhi In 48 Hours, 12 On Life-Support | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Union Health Minister JP Nadda | - PTI
Delhi Heatwave: Health Minister JP Nadda Directs Special Units In Govt Hospitals, Monsoon To Hit National Capital Around June 30 | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

The power department officials privy to the development asserted that increased usage of air conditioners accounted for most of the power demand, as they account for a whopping 30-50 per cent of a household and commercial establishment's annual energy costs.

Discom official said, “Due to the extraordinary heat-wave and consequently unprecedented power demand, the power systems are under stress. Even though they have been able to take the extreme power load, it is advisable that consumers should use the air conditioner thermostat at 26-27 degrees Celsius for comfortable and cost-effective cooling during the peak hours - 2 pm to 4 pm and 10 pm to 12:30 am.”

Passengers waiting inside a Spicejet aircraft without air conditioner amid heatwave | - X/@EarthInNews (ANI Video Screengrab)
SpiceJet: No Air Conditioner Amid Heatwave As Passengers Wait For Over An Hour Inside Aircraft, Airline Responds | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Heatwave sweeps Delhi, respite likely in some days

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier this week issued a red alert in Delhi and NCR areas over the prevalence of severe heatwave conditions.

  • The weather watchdog predicted that temperatures would continue to soar in the national capital till June 20.

  • However, Delhi is likely to get a respite from the blistering heat in July as the weather department predicted that monsoon will hit the national capital on June 30.

