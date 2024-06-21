National

Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike, Sunita Kejriwal Comes Out In Support | Details

Delhi Water Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atish on Friday was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh. The minister earlier claimed that Haryana for the last two weeks was releasing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi against its share of 613 MGD, as a result, 28 lakh people in Delhi were affected.

X/@AtishiAAP
Delhi Water Minister Atishi begins her 'Water Satyagraha' on Friday | Photo: X/@AtishiAAP
info_icon

Amid the worsening water scarcity issue in the national capital city, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday began indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for 100 more million gallons of water per day from Haryana. Ahead of initiating the 'Paani Satyagraha', the Delhi minister today visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader on Friday was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh.

“To appeal to the Haryana government, Delhi Minister Atishi is going to do ‘satyagraha’ for an indefinite period. She will not eat anything and only take water. She is doing this for the thirsty people of Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal says that he is pained to see on TV the suffering of the people of Delhi. He hopes that Atishi’s penance will be successful and the public will get some relief”, said Sunita Kejriwal extending support to Atishi.

Earlier, in a post on X, the minister said she would begin her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal as despite all efforts, the Haryana government was not releasing the full share of Delhi's water.

"I will start 'Pani Satyagraha' from today... I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana," she said on X earlier in the day," she said.

The minister has claimed that Haryana for the last two weeks was releasing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi against its share of 613 MGD, as a result, 28 lakh people in Delhi were affected.

Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave as a result the water demand has increased.

Water being distributed from a tanker in Delhi | - PTI
Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi water crisis: Atishi's letter to PM Modi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis in the national capital and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 21 if the issue is not resolved within a couple of days.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Delhi is grappling with a water crisis since Haryana is not releasing the capital's share of water.

Delhi water crisis | - Getty Images
Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Protests Against AAP Govt, Claims Haryana Releasing Full Share Of Water

BY PTI

"Yesterday, Haryana released 513 MGD of water to Delhi as against 613 MGD. One MGD of water is for 28,500 people. This means that water was not released for over 28 lakh people," she added.

The minister said people are not only battling heatwave conditions but also water shortage.

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis requesting him to resolve the issue. If the crisis is not solved within two days, I will go on an indefinite strike from June 21," she said.

Atishi said they have written multiple letters to the Haryana government to resolve the issue.

