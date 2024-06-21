Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike, Sunita Kejriwal Comes Out In Support | Details

“To appeal to the Haryana government, Delhi Minister Atishi is going to do ‘satyagraha’ for an indefinite period. She will not eat anything and only take water. She is doing this for the thirsty people of Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal says that he is pained to see on TV the suffering of the people of Delhi. He hopes that Atishi’s penance will be successful and the public will get some relief”, said Sunita Kejriwal extending support to Atishi.