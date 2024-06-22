Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis

The Delhi Police used a water cannon to disperse a group of BJP workers protesting against the AAP government over a severe water shortage in the national capital.
The protesters, led by former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, gathered outside a Delhi Jal Board office in Okhla, chanting slogans against the AAP government. Despite warnings from the police, they refused to disperse, leading to the use of a water cannon to break up the demonstration.
The protest comes as Delhi faces a severe water shortage, with many residents forced to queue for hours to collect water from tankers. The city is currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to over 40C.
The water shortage has become a political issue, with the BJP and AAP blaming each other for the crisis. Bidhuri targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "One does not become a common man by saying 'aam aadmi' and by wearing a long sleeve shirt. You have played with the emotions of the people of Delhi."
Atishi Blames BJP For Delhi Water Crisis
Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who is currently on an indefinite fast over the water crisis in the capital, has once again accused the BJP of exacerbating the situation.
On the second day of her fast at Bhogal in south Delhi, Atishi claimed that the BJP government in Haryana had withheld water allocated to Delhi, resulting in a shortage for over 2.8 million people. "Yesterday, 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was sent than Delhi's share, which means today, more than 28 lakh people will face water shortage," she said.
The AAP leader alleged that despite her efforts, the BJP government in Haryana was refusing to release the water meant for Delhi. Atishi vowed to continue her 'Water Satyagraha' until the Haryana government releases all the water owed to Delhi. "We will not back down until our demand is met," she said.