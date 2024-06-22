National

Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis

The protest comes as Delhi faces a severe water shortage, with many residents forced to queue for hours to collect water from tankers.

PTI Screengrab
Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis | Photo: PTI Screengrab
info_icon

The Delhi Police used a water cannon to disperse a group of BJP workers protesting against the AAP government over a severe water shortage in the national capital.

The protesters, led by former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, gathered outside a Delhi Jal Board office in Okhla, chanting slogans against the AAP government. Despite warnings from the police, they refused to disperse, leading to the use of a water cannon to break up the demonstration.

The protest comes as Delhi faces a severe water shortage, with many residents forced to queue for hours to collect water from tankers. The city is currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to over 40C.

Watch the video here:

The water shortage has become a political issue, with the BJP and AAP blaming each other for the crisis. Bidhuri targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "One does not become a common man by saying 'aam aadmi' and by wearing a long sleeve shirt. You have played with the emotions of the people of Delhi."

Atishi Blames BJP For Delhi Water Crisis

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who is currently on an indefinite fast over the water crisis in the capital, has once again accused the BJP of exacerbating the situation.

On the second day of her fast at Bhogal in south Delhi, Atishi claimed that the BJP government in Haryana had withheld water allocated to Delhi, resulting in a shortage for over 2.8 million people. "Yesterday, 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was sent than Delhi's share, which means today, more than 28 lakh people will face water shortage," she said.

The AAP leader alleged that despite her efforts, the BJP government in Haryana was refusing to release the water meant for Delhi. Atishi vowed to continue her 'Water Satyagraha' until the Haryana government releases all the water owed to Delhi. "We will not back down until our demand is met," she said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Slogans Raised Against Arvind Kejriwal At Atishi's Hunger Strike Site
  2. Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis
  3. Outlook News Wrap June 22: Panel To Probe Exam Row, Modi-Hasina Talks, Hindujas Court Ruling, And More
  4. Outlook’s Issue: In Conversation With Dia Mehhta Bhupal
  5. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Lent His Vocal Prowess For ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Song, Says ‘Tough For A Non-Singer’
  2. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
  3. Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'
  4. Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  5. Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Gunaah' Co-Star Zayn Ibad Khan
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: IND Vs BAN - Bangladesh Decide To Bowl
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: BAN Opt To Bowl Against IND - Check Playing XIs
  3. Switzerland Vs Germany Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SUI Vs GER Group A Matchday 3
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024, Super 8, Group 2: How Can Proteas, England, WI Qualify For Semi-Finals
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Slogans Raised Against Arvind Kejriwal At Atishi's Hunger Strike Site
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon