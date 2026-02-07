India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

New Delhi and Washington finalise a framework for an interim trade agreement, with enhanced cooperation on technology, resilient supply chains and intellectual property laying groundwork for a broader bilateral trade pact.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
US-India trade deal 2026 India Russia oil imports Trump tariffs India
India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, said US President Donald Trump, after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and the US agreed on an interim trade deal framework that aims to reduce tariffs and deepen cooperation, particularly targeting resilient supply chains and technology trade.

  • Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is “closely engaged” with the U.S. on electronics and intellectual property matters, stressing co-development, innovation and respect for IP.

  • The deal includes commitments to expand trade in tech products like GPUs, improve regulatory alignment and work toward mutually acceptable standards to facilitate smoother bilateral commerce.

India and the United States have formally announced a framework for an interim trade agreement, marking a significant step forward in bilateral economic relations and setting the stage for finalising a more comprehensive trade pact. The interim framework aims to deepen cooperation on electronics, intellectual property (IP) and advanced technology trade, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The agreement, unveiled on February 6, 2026, seeks to lower tariffs, reduce non-tariff barriers and align trade standards, while promoting market access for key sectors from both sides. India is expected to eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of U.S. industrial, food and agricultural products, in exchange for the U.S. applying a reciprocal 18 % tariff on many Indian exports, with prospects for further tariff reductions.

Addressing the media, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that discussions with the United States have been particularly close on electronics and intellectual property issues, areas critically important for India’s technology and manufacturing ambitions. He emphasised co-creation, respect for IP, and India’s growing role as a hub for innovation and tech exports.

Related Content
Related Content

The joint trade framework also underlines plans to expand trade in technology goods, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and data-centre equipment, and to improve regulatory cooperation on standards and conformity assessment. According to Vaishnaw, investments in data centre infrastructure and new technology capabilities are expected to expand markedly, creating opportunities for Indian startups and service providers.

The interim framework is seen as a stepping stone toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both governments committing to finalise further terms and enhance economic integration

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Pulls Off Screamer As Munsey Falls, SCO 38/3

  2. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  3. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  4. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Badshah And Nora Fatehi To Perform Ahead Of India Vs USA In Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Sumit Nagal Rebounds In Set 2 Against Guy Den Ouden

  2. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  3. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  3. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  4. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  5. Day In Pics: February 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  3. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  4. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  5. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  4. Epstein Emails Reveal He Helped Arrange Woody Allen’s White House Visit

  5. Ex-Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland Investigated Over Alleged Epstein-Linked Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets