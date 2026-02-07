India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

India and the US agreed on an interim trade deal framework that aims to reduce tariffs and deepen cooperation, particularly targeting resilient supply chains and technology trade.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is “closely engaged” with the U.S. on electronics and intellectual property matters, stressing co-development, innovation and respect for IP.
The deal includes commitments to expand trade in tech products like GPUs, improve regulatory alignment and work toward mutually acceptable standards to facilitate smoother bilateral commerce.
India and the United States have formally announced a framework for an interim trade agreement, marking a significant step forward in bilateral economic relations and setting the stage for finalising a more comprehensive trade pact. The interim framework aims to deepen cooperation on electronics, intellectual property (IP) and advanced technology trade, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The agreement, unveiled on February 6, 2026, seeks to lower tariffs, reduce non-tariff barriers and align trade standards, while promoting market access for key sectors from both sides. India is expected to eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of U.S. industrial, food and agricultural products, in exchange for the U.S. applying a reciprocal 18 % tariff on many Indian exports, with prospects for further tariff reductions.
Addressing the media, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that discussions with the United States have been particularly close on electronics and intellectual property issues, areas critically important for India’s technology and manufacturing ambitions. He emphasised co-creation, respect for IP, and India’s growing role as a hub for innovation and tech exports.
The joint trade framework also underlines plans to expand trade in technology goods, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and data-centre equipment, and to improve regulatory cooperation on standards and conformity assessment. According to Vaishnaw, investments in data centre infrastructure and new technology capabilities are expected to expand markedly, creating opportunities for Indian startups and service providers.
The interim framework is seen as a stepping stone toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both governments committing to finalise further terms and enhance economic integration