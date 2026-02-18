Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

The summit, promoted as a major global platform to showcase India’s artificial intelligence ambitions, drew a much larger crowd than anticipated

  • Ashwini Vaishnaw said sorry for inconvenience at the AI summit and promised actions to improve management.

  • Event overcrowding: The opening day saw large crowds and operational confusion due to turnout surpassing expectations.

  • Political criticism: Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of mismanagement and said the event caused distress and embarrassment

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has apologised for logistical problems that marred the opening day of the India AI Impact Summit, after long queues, overcrowding and confusion disrupted proceedings at Bharat Mandapam.

The summit, promoted as a major global platform to showcase India’s artificial intelligence ambitions, drew a much larger crowd than anticipated. Attendees reported delays in entry, congestion at registration counters and shortages of basic amenities during peak hours.

Vaishnaw acknowledged the inconvenience, describing the turnout as “overwhelming” and saying the government had set up a control room to address complaints in real time. He added that feedback from participants would be used to streamline arrangements for the remaining days of the event.

However, the opposition seized on the disruptions. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government’s handling of the summit, calling it “mismanagement” and alleging that poor planning undermined what was meant to be a flagship technology showcase. He argued that better coordination was needed to match the scale of the event with adequate infrastructure.

Despite the rocky start, organisers maintain that the summit remains a significant opportunity to position India as a global AI hub, with policymakers, industry leaders and startups participating in panel discussions, exhibitions and partnership announcements.

