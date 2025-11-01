Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

The Palestinian refugee camps in Sabra and Shatila still bear the scars of the 1982 massacre that took place under the auspices of the Israeli occupation. I have been here several times, the last time with the great Irish journalist Robert Fisk (1946-2020) who had been one of the first journalists into the camps during the massacre. Fisk had walked me around and showed me what had happened. This time there is no Fisk. But I am here with a few local leaders of the Palestinian community. They are telling me about their own feelings of despair at the violence in Gaza, but at the same time of their sense of pride in the resistance of the young fighters. The Shatila camp was established in 1949 by the United Nations for the Palestinians who had been wrenched out of their lives by the new Israeli military from their homes in the northern Galilee. I ask them where their families are from and they say, al-Birwa—the birthplace of the poet Mahmoud Darwish (1941-2008); Saffuriya, the legendary birthplace of Mary, the mother of Jesus—and bombed by Israeli aircraft on July 1, 1948; Balad al-Sheikh, the site of a massacre on December 31, 1947; and Kafr Lam, near Haifa, bombed by the Israeli Navy in 1948 to ‘depopulate’ the village. These villages dot Galilee, which still has about 750,000 Palestinians but now without land; in 1976, the Israelis seized most of their land, resulting in a massive protest campaign by the Palestinians on March 30, which is now commemorated as Land Day. Over the past seven and a half decades, the Palestinians in Sabra have not been able to feel that they would be able to return home. Their homes in the Galilee have faded away, but the desire to be in Palestine remains strong even though they are the fourth generation of refugees.