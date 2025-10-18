'Massive Job' Ahead; Gaza, A 'Wasteland,' Says UN Aid Chief

The United Nations' aid chief is surveying the Gaza Strip on October 18 to gather information for restoring basic necessities in the region, as Israel and Hamas exchange more human remains.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
gaza gaza aid UN aid chief tom fletcher gaza strip
Relief agencies have urged the reopening of the Rafah border crossing from Egypt to accelerate the delivery of food, fuel and medicines. Photo: AP
  • The densely packed cities of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians, have been the site of two years of bombardment and intense fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army.

  • Aid trucks continue entering Gaza while hostages and remains are returned.

  • Relief efforts focus on food, sanitation, shelters, and restoring services.

UN relief coordinator Tom Fletcher and his team are travelling through Gaza City — its shattered homes and rubble filled streets — in white jeeps. They are heading to examine a wastewater treatment facility in Sheikh Radhwan, located three kilometres north-west of the city centre.

"I drove through here seven to eight months ago when most of these buildings were still standing and to see the devastation, this is a vast part of the city, just a wasteland, and it's absolutely devastating to see," he told AFP.

The densely packed cities of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians, have been devastated by two years of bombardment and intense fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army, AFP reported.

Just over a week after US President Donald Trump helped broker a truce, the main border crossing to Egypt remains closed, but hundreds of trucks are entering daily via Israeli checkpoints and aid is being distributed.

The final 20 surviving hostages held by Hamas have been returned, and the group has begun handing over the remains of another 28 who died.

On Friday night, the group transferred a set of remains identified by Israel as Eliyahu Margalit, 75, who died in the October 2023 attack that sparked the war in Gaza.

Surveying the damaged pumping equipment and the grim lake of sewage at the Sheikh Radhwan plant, Fletcher said the task ahead for the UN and aid agencies was a "massive, massive job".

The British diplomat said he had met residents returning to destroyed homes, trying to dig latrines in the rubble.

"They're telling me most of all they want dignity," he said. "We've got to get the power back on so we can start to get the sanitation system back in place.

"We have a massive 60 day plan now to surge in food, get a million meals out there a day, start to rebuild the health sector, bring in tents for the winter, get hundreds of thousands of kids back into school."

According to figures provided to mediators by the Israeli military's civil affairs agency and released by the UN humanitarian office, on Thursday about 950 trucks carrying aid and commercial supplies crossed into Gaza from Israel.

Relief agencies have urged the reopening of the Rafah border crossing from Egypt to accelerate the delivery of food, fuel and medicines. Turkey has a team of rescue specialists waiting at the border to help recover bodies from the rubble.

Hostage Remains

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the ceasefire but faces domestic pressure to limit access to Gaza until all remaining bodies of hostages taken during Hamas's attacks have been returned.

On Saturday, his office confirmed that the latest body, returned by Hamas via the Red Cross on Friday night, had been identified as Margalit, the elderly farmer known to his friends at the Nir Oz kibbutz as "Churchill".

"He was a cowboy at heart, and for many years managed the cattle branch and the horse stables of Nir Oz," said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a support group founded by relatives of the hostages.

"He was connected to the 'Riders of the South' group whose members shared a love of horseback riding for over 50 years. On October 7, he went out to feed his beloved horses and was kidnapped from the stable."

Margalit had been married with three children and three grandchildren. His daughter Nili Margalit, also taken hostage, was freed during the war's first brief truce in November 2023.

In a statement confirming he had been identified and his remains returned to his family, Netanyahu's office said, "we will not compromise ... and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen abductees, down to the last one".

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Friday that the group "continues to uphold its commitment to the ceasefire agreement... and it will continue working to complete the full prisoner exchange process".

Under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, negotiated by Trump and regional mediators, the Palestinian militant group has returned all 20 surviving hostages and the remains of 10 out of 28 deceased ones, AFP reported.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
