Gaza has been facing a relentless war for over a year now, taking a catastrophic toll on its civilians. At least 14,000 children have reportedly been killed, according to the estimate provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, while thousands more have been injured. Nearly 1.9 million people – about 9 in 10 of Gaza’s population – are internally displaced and half of them are children, according to the UN children’s body. Thousands have been orphaned, their lives have been altered forever. The war has now expanded to Lebanon, causing more devastation, with many fearing that it will end in Gaza-like destruction. As of last week, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said 192 children had been killed in the country and at least 1,255 wounded.