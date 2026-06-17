The Great Nicobar Project is an investment for India’s security, economy and the country’s place in the Indo-Pacific

While protection of habitat and tribal rights is important, other than the 229 Shompen, we also need to consider the aspirations of the remaining 8,138 residents—many came here in the 1960s and the 1970s, and children of these residents are returning to the mainland due to lack of jobs and livelihood opportunities. The Shompen, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, are central to the debate. And at 229, they are 0.067 per cent of the Andaman and Nicobar population. Critics fear cultural erosion and loss of autonomy. But the project’s design shows respect for their way of life. The project does not enter the Shompen habitation zones; it does not relocate Shompen families; and it does not open tribal areas for tourism. On the contrary, it strengthens health-care access; improves emergency evacuation capability; and enhances forest-based livelihood support and creates buffers between development and tribal areas. The Shompen have historically chosen isolation. The project respects this choice while ensuring essential services reach them without intrusion.