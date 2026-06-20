Great Nicobar Project Will Boost India’s Economic Growth: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says the Great Nicobar Project will significantly boost India’s economic growth through jobs, trade, and investment.
The mega project includes a transshipment port, airport, and township aimed at enhancing maritime connectivity and India’s presence in the Indo-Pacific.
Rijiju emphasised sustainable development while addressing environmental and tribal concerns related to the ambitious infrastructure initiative.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly defended the ambitious Great Nicobar Island Project, asserting that it will significantly boost India’s economic growth and enhance the country’s strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Speaking at a public event, Rijiju described the project as a “game-changer” for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the nation as a whole. The multi-crore initiative includes the development of a transshipment port, international airport, township, and tourism infrastructure on Great Nicobar Island.
“The Great Nicobar Project will create thousands of jobs, attract massive investment, and transform the economic landscape of the islands. It will boost trade, tourism, and connectivity while strengthening India’s maritime strength,” Rijiju said.
The project, spearheaded by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO), aims to develop Great Nicobar as a major hub for international shipping and logistics. Proponents argue it will reduce India’s dependence on foreign ports for transshipment and provide a strategic counterbalance in the region.
Rijiju emphasised that the project is being implemented with due regard to environmental concerns and the welfare of local tribal communities. He assured that sustainable development practices and ecological safeguards are integral to the plan.
The statement comes amid ongoing debates and opposition from environmentalists and some tribal rights groups who have raised concerns over potential ecological damage and displacement. However, the government maintains that the project will be executed in a balanced manner with minimal environmental impact.
The Great Nicobar Project is part of the government’s broader vision to develop India’s island territories as engines of economic growth and strategic assets.