Bong Joon-ho Reveals First Look Image Of Debut Animated Feature Ally, Set For 2027 Release

Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is making his animated feature debut with his upcoming project. The first is titled Ally.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Bong Jon-ho new film
Bong Jon-ho reveals first look image of debut animated feature Ally Photo: Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is making his animated feature debut with his upcoming project.

  • The first is titled Ally, and the first-look image of the lead character has been unveiled.

  • It is targeting a 2027 theatrical release.

Oscar-winning Korean writer-director Bong Joon-ho has revealed that his highly anticipated debut animated feature film will be titled Ally. He also unveiled a first image of the film's protagonist.

A report in Deadline states that the film will be completed in the first half of 2027 and will be released worldwide later that year. Joon-ho co-wrote the screenplay with Jason Yu (Sleep).

The story revolves around Ally, "a curious piglet squid living in the depths of the South Pacific Ocean with dreams of one day seeing the sun and becoming the star of a wildlife documentary."

Ally’s peaceful world turns upside down when a mysterious aircraft sinks into the ocean, followed by her journey to the surface, accompanied by her loyal companions.

Ally explores themes of friendship and courage, and how the "encounters between humans and the creatures of the deep reshape both worlds."

It is "set against visually stunning underwater worlds and epic action sequences, the film is a family adventure blending humour and emotion.”

The filmmaker described Ally as "curious and endearing."

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Earlier, while talking to Deadline at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco, Bong described the making of the animation as a “very wild and tough job”.

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The animated film marks a significant shift in Bong's career after his live-action blockbusters, including Oscar-winner Parasite, Okja and Snowpiercer.

The financing and distribution of the film are handled by CJ ENM, Penture Invest, and Pathé. Barunson C&C will oversee the production.  Barunson Entertainment CEO Seo Woo-sik has backed the film, which marks his third collaboration with Bong, following Mother and Okja.

Pathé will handle distribution in France, Benelux, Switzerland and West Africa, while CJ and Penture will distribute in South Korea, Vietnam, Turkey and Indonesia.

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The upcoming film has creative talents from 12 countries, including South Korea. Jae Hyung Kim (Toy Story 4, Inside Out) has served as animation supervisor, with David Lipman (Shrek franchise) as supervising producer. Production design is done by Marcin Jakubowski. DNEG has boarded for the high-end 3D animation.

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