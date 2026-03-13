KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Confirmed With Directors Maggie Kang And Chris Appelhans

Netflix has officially greenlit KPop Demon Hunters sequel. The release date is yet to be announced.

  • Netflix and Sony have greenlit the KPop Demon Hunters sequel.

  • Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will direct it.

  • It is expected to hit the screens in 2029.

KPop Demon Hunters (2025), an American animated musical urban fantasy film, was released in June 2025 and became a global phenomenon. It even topped the box office and became the most-watched film on Netflix with more than 500 million views. The animated movie also earned major accolades, including Best Animated Feature at the 31st Critics' Choice Awards, 83rd Golden Globe Awards, and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 68th Grammy Awards. It is also a top contender at the 98th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature categories.

KPop Demon Hunters sequel confirmed

Now, Netflix and Sony have officially confirmed that KPop Demon Hunters sequel is in the works. Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are returning to direct and write the sequel. But you might have to wait longer as it is reportedly eyeing a 2029 release.

What the directors said about the sequel

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” says Kang in a statement. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans adds, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

About Demon Hunters

The film revolves around a K-pop girl group called Hunterix, formed under the leadership of Celine with other members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who, when they aren’t selling out stadiums, use their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet — an irresistible rival boy band, Saja Boys, who are demons in disguise,” read the official synopsis.

The voices behind the characters are real-life singers and songwriters EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. 

