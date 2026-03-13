The Devil Wears Prada 2 New Trailer: Miranda Priestly Shows Up At Andy's House, Set For Fashion Face-Off With New Rival

Summary of this article
The new trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 shows Miranda Priestly meeting Andy Sachs.
They are returning to Runway Magazine after 20 years.
Alongside the trailer, the makers have also announced that tickets for the film are now on sale.
The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It marks their return to the popular franchise after 20 years. The sequel bows on May 1, 2026. Alongside the new trailer, the makers have also announced that tickets for the movie are on sale.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 new trailer
Streep, Hathaway and Blunt are reprising their respective roles as Miranda Priestly, Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton. It shows their return to Runway Magazine. The new trailer also gives us a glimpse of Bridgerton star Simone Ashley's character.
The video shows Runway editor-in-chief Priestly knocking on Andy’s house and telling her, “Pull yourself together. We have work to do, and by we I mean you.”
Priestley now has a new rival, Emily Charlton, a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate who could be of great use for Runway's survival.
The trailer was captioned as, “The moment is here. Get tickets now to experience The Devil Wears Prada 2 only in theaters May 1.”
Watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 new trailer here.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast
Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman round out the cast. Lady Gaga, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora are also part of the film.
About The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel, with a script by Aline Brosh McKenna.
It is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna.