From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, here are the Hindi movies to watch this month.
Drishyam 3 will arrive in theatres on October 2, 2026.
October 16 brings Prahaar and Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli.
October is here! The month comes with a wide range of Bollywood theatrical releases. The highly anticipated title is Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, Ayushmann Khurrana-led Udta Teer and Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli are other major Hindi movies releasing in October 2026.
Here's the list of upcoming Bollywood movies in 2026.
1. Drishyam: The Conclusion - October 2
Drishyam: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar. The film is said to be the final chapter of the Hindi franchise. Vijay now faces a fresh threat as Jaideep Ahlawat enters the franchise as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar.
The Salgaonkar family once again comes under pressure and the stakes are higher. Vijay has to protect his family from the past at any cost.
Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also reprising their roles.
2. Prem Keetanu - October 2
Starring Aparshakti Khurana and Veer Pahariya, the comedy drama is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film follows a group of young men and their turbulent college life. It centres around their love life, friendship and aspirations.
Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay are also part of the cast.
3. Udta Teer - October 9
Ayushmann Khurrana plays Bilal, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after an explosion and starts believing he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer. The film builds its comedy around that mistaken identity.
Directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan. Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe are also part of the cast.
4. Nayyi Navelli - October 16
Yami Gautam leads the fantasy horror comedy. Set in Meerut, the film follows Mohini, the bahu of the Awasthi family. Her arrival quickly turns routine family life into a puzzle, as she is speculated to be a daayan (witch).
Nayyi Navelli is helmed by Balaji Mohan, with a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma.
5. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam - October 16
Rajkummar Rao plays celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, known for handling several high-profile criminal cases. He was the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case involving Ajmal Kasab.
The film will chronicle the horrific attacks and the courtroom proceedings that followed.
The courtroom drama also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat.
6. Tu Hai Meri Kiran - October 23
Written and directed by Karan Rawal, it marks Sonakshi and Zaheer's first film after marriage. It blends romance with mystery and suspense. The plot is still kept under wraps.
7. Kaali Kheti - October 23
The horror film stars Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam.
Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film is set against a rural backdrop and explores a world where family, legacy and buried truths come together to create an unsettling tale of fear.
8. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar - October 23
Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is packed with comedy, romance, friendships, and unexpected complications. The one-liners, playful abuses and relentless leg-pulling make it a refreshing watch.
Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra are part of the cast.
9. Tum Mere Ho - October 23
Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, the romantic drama is about two people who deal with emotions, challenges and circumstances in their love life.