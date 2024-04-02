Art & Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha Struggles To Breathe In Corset; Says All This For The ‘Prem’ Of Fashion

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says all for the love for fashion, as she wore a "corset" she couldn't breathe in.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says all for the love for fashion, as she wore a "corset" she couldn't breathe in.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says all for the love for fashion, as she wore a "corset" she couldn't breathe in.

Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared a video.

In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a white corset and cargo pants as she poses in an elevator.

While coming out of the elevator, Nushrratt said: “I’m gonna collapse a lung.” To which her stylist replies: “That's okay”.

“She said that’s okay to my collapsing lung,” Nushrratt retorted, and added “I cannot breathe”.

Advertisement

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Premika ne pyaar se pose bhi karliya! In a corset I couldn’t breathe in! All for the prem of fashion.”

Talking about work, Nushrratt will be seen in the second instalment of ‘Chhorii’, a horror film directed by Vishal Furia. Released in 2021, ‘Chhorii’ was a remake of the Marathi-language film 'Lapachhapi'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh