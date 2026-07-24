Kerala Govt Suspends ADGP Ajithkumar Over Interference in YC Assault Case

The Kerala government on Friday issued an order suspending ADGP M R Ajithkumar pending disciplinary proceedings over allegations that he interfered with the investigation into the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Alappuzha in 2023.
The suspension order, issued by Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, was based on the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the assault on Youth Congress workers registered at the Alappuzha South Police Station.
The case relates to the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers, including current Alappuzha MLA AD Thomas, by members of the Chief Minister's security and escort team during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme on December 15, 2023.
According to the order, progress reports submitted by the SIT, headed by Crime Branch SP Shoukathali, revealed that earlier investigating officers were subjected to severe pressure from the office of the then ADGP (Law and Order).
"The office of the then ADGP (Law and Order), M R Ajithkumar IPS, had influenced the course of investigation and shaped it in a way that the case finally ended in a Refer Report, and the earlier Investigating Officers alleged that they were pressurised to shape the case towards the Refer Report," the suspension order said.
The order referred to statements recorded by the SIT from former investigating officers, including Inspector K P Tomson, DySP Arun K S and DySP Sunilraj.
According to the order, Inspector Tomson told the SIT that Ajithkumar personally examined the case diary during a meeting, expressed dissatisfaction with the direction of the investigation and questioned findings indicating the involvement of the Chief Minister's security and escort team.
The order said DySP Sunilraj specifically referred to communications conveyed through the Superintendent of Police stating that "the CM PSO case may be referred by tomorrow" and "I think investigation is over and only pending for refer notice," indicating attempts to influence the outcome of the investigation.
The SIT also found that Grade SI Gireesh and SI Sreekanth, both attached to Ajithkumar's office, played active roles in ensuring that the case ended in a Refer Report to protect the accused, the order said.
Following a memorandum issued by the Director General of Police-cum-State Police Chief, Ajithkumar submitted an interim explanation on July 21 denying all allegations.
He contended that the SIT had exceeded its mandate and sought an opportunity to cross-verify the statements of officers and access earlier departmental reports.
However, the State Police Chief found the explanation unsatisfactory and recommended disciplinary action.
Rejecting Ajithkumar's defence, the government observed that while Section 36 of the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers a supervisory officer to intervene in an investigation, such intervention must be lawful and aimed at ensuring justice.
"Under Section 36 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a supervisory officer may intervene in an investigation by exercising the powers of the Station House Officer. Such intervention should be lawful and to ensure justice. Here, the intervention by Ajithkumar IPS was not in accordance with law and, more importantly, it led to injustice to the victims and protection for the accused from legal action," the order said.
Citing the need to maintain public confidence in the investigation and to prevent any possible interference with further proceedings, the government placed Ajithkumar, who is currently serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd., under immediate suspension pending disciplinary proceedings.
Following reports of Ajithkumar's suspension, MLA Thomas and Youth Congress workers welcomed the decision.
This is not the first time Ajithkumar has been courting controversy.
Allegations were raised against him over the handling of an incident related to the disruption of Thrissur Pooram in 2024.