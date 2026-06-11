Five Former CM Security Personnel Appear before SIT in Nava Kerala Sadas Assault Case

P
PTI
Published at:

Five former security personnel of then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday appeared before the SIT probing the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in 2023, officials said

Five Former CM Security Personnel Appear before SIT in Nava Kerala Sadas Assault Case
Five Former CM Security Personnel Appear before SIT in Nava Kerala Sadas Assault Case

The five personnel — Anil Kumar S, Sandeep S, Shaiju V K, Arun R and Vipin V V — appeared before the Crime Branch office here, where the SIT led by SP A P Shaukat Ali is questioning them.

On Tuesday, the Alappuzha District and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to the five security personnel and directed them to appear before the SIT for interrogation on Thursday.

The court also permitted the SIT to interrogate them over the next two days, if required.

It further ordered that in the event of their arrest, they should be released on bail on executing bonds of Rs 1 lakh each with two solvent sureties.

The case stems from an incident in Alappuzha in December 2023 when Youth Congress activists staged a black-flag protest against the then CPI(M)-led government as Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers travelled through the district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.

According to the prosecution, the protesters were assaulted with sticks by the chief minister's gunmen after they ran towards the bus carrying Vijayan. Two people were injured in the incident, including current Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas.

After the Congress-led UDF came to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team following the first Cabinet meeting to reinvestigate the case.

Related Content
Kerala Debt Reaches ₹5.07 Lakh Crore, White Paper Reveals - | Photo: PTI
ED officials’ vehicle was attacked outside former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Thiruvananthapuram residence after raids linked to the CMRL pay-off case - PTI
Why ED Raided Pinarayi Vijayan’s Home: Inside the CMRL-Exalogic Money Trail Case - PTI
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Stars React As SIT Probes Matter - X

The SIT subsequently invoked the more serious charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the accused personnel.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories