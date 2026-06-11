Five Former CM Security Personnel Appear before SIT in Nava Kerala Sadas Assault Case

The five personnel — Anil Kumar S, Sandeep S, Shaiju V K, Arun R and Vipin V V — appeared before the Crime Branch office here, where the SIT led by SP A P Shaukat Ali is questioning them.
On Tuesday, the Alappuzha District and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to the five security personnel and directed them to appear before the SIT for interrogation on Thursday.
The court also permitted the SIT to interrogate them over the next two days, if required.
It further ordered that in the event of their arrest, they should be released on bail on executing bonds of Rs 1 lakh each with two solvent sureties.
The case stems from an incident in Alappuzha in December 2023 when Youth Congress activists staged a black-flag protest against the then CPI(M)-led government as Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers travelled through the district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.
According to the prosecution, the protesters were assaulted with sticks by the chief minister's gunmen after they ran towards the bus carrying Vijayan. Two people were injured in the incident, including current Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas.
After the Congress-led UDF came to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team following the first Cabinet meeting to reinvestigate the case.
The SIT subsequently invoked the more serious charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the accused personnel.