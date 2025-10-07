Jordi Alba To Retire From Professional Football After Inter Miami's MLS 2025 Season

Jordi Alba confirmed retirement after MLS 2025 season
Spanish left-back Jordi Alba has announced he will retire from professional football at the conclusion of Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 playoff run, making him the second of Lionel Messi's long-time teammates to confirm his departure this year. Alba was under contract with Inter Miami through 2027.
Alba revealed his decision on social media on Tuesday, October 7, three days after Inter Miami held a retirement ceremony for Sergio Busquets, who announced his plans to retire at the end of the season on September 26.
"The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I've decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season," Alba said in a press release.
"I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness because I feel I've walked this path with every ounce of passion I had, and now it's just the right moment to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling," he added.
In a statement, Inter Miami thanked Jordi for his "dedication and professionalism", adding that the club "looks forward to his important contribution in the final matches of the regular season and the upcoming playoffs."
"Jordi has been an exceptional addition to Inter Miami and one of the standout players in Major League Soccer over these two seasons," Inter Miami owner Jordi Mas said. "Jordi will forever be part of our Inter Miami family. We wish Jordi all the happiness in this new stage of his life.".
Jordi Alba's Career Highlights
The 36-year-old Alba joined Inter Miami in June 2023, shortly after Lionel Messi's transfer to the club. Messi's arrival enabled Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Alba – all former teammates at Barcelona – to reunite in MLS.
Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Alba has consistently performed as a pivotal member of the team. During his tenure, he has accumulated 14 goals and 38 assists, significantly shaping Inter Miami’s identity and contributing to their recent successes, including the Leagues Cup title and the Supporters' Shield.
Before his move to MLS, Alba enjoyed a highly decorated career with Barcelona, where he helped secure six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies, and the UEFA Champions League in 2015.
(With AP Inputs)