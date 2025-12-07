Inter Miami 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS Cup Final: Messi Orchestrates Historic Win For The Herons

Inter Miami captured their first-ever MLS Cup with a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium on Saturday, powered by two late assists from Lionel Messi. The hosts struck early when Edier Ocampo deflected Tadeo Allende's cutback into his own net. Vancouver responded after the break with Ali Ahmed's equaliser, but Messi's magic turned the tide. Rodrigo De Paul converted Messi's assist in the 71st minute to restore Miami's lead, before Allende sealed the win in stoppage time from another delivery by the Argentine maestro. The triumph marked Messi's 47th career trophy, ensuring Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets ended their professional careers as champions.

MLS Cup: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami celebrate after winning the MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Cup: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami celebrate after winning the MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
MLS Cup: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami
David Beckham poses with the MLS Cup trophy with Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Cup: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, centre, holds the trophy and receives a kiss on the head from managing owner Jorge Mas after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps during the MLS Cup final soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS Cup Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) is hugged by Jorge Mas Jr., managing owner of the team, after winning the MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
MLS Cup Soccer Match: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami David Beckham
Inter Miami owners Jose Mas, left, his brother Jorge Mas and David Beckham pose with the MLS Cup trophy with forward Lionel Messi in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Cup Soccer: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) and goalkeeper Óscar Ustari (19) receive medals for winning the MLS Cup final soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Jordi Alba
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba hugs his son after the team won the MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami players celebrate after winning the MLS Cup final soccer match
Inter Miami players celebrate after winning the MLS Cup final soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo; AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Vancouver Whitecaps' Daniel Rios (second left) consoles Sebastian Berhalter as Thomas Muller (left) reacts after losing to Inter Miami in the MLS Cup final soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS Cup Soccer: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami celebrates after Vancouver Whitecaps defender Édier Ocampo scored an own goal during the first half of the MLS Cup final soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Cup Soccer: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ali Ahmed (22) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of the MLS Cup final soccer match against the Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
MLS Cup Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
David Beckham and his wife Victoria stands before the first half of the MLS Cup final soccer match between the Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
MLS Cup Soccer Match: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) celebrates his goal during the second half of the MLS Cup final soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Vancouver Whitecaps' Thomas Muller (13) heads the ball against Inter Miami during the second half of the MLS Cup final soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS Cup 2025 Final: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and Vancouver Whitecaps defender Joedrick Pupe (23) collide during the second half of the MLS Cup final soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Cup Final Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) leaps over Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter (16) during the second half of the MLS Cup final soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS Cup Final Soccer Match: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Rodrigo de Paul (centre back) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of the MLS Cup final soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
