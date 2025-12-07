Inter Miami 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS Cup Final: Messi Orchestrates Historic Win For The Herons
Inter Miami captured their first-ever MLS Cup with a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium on Saturday, powered by two late assists from Lionel Messi. The hosts struck early when Edier Ocampo deflected Tadeo Allende's cutback into his own net. Vancouver responded after the break with Ali Ahmed's equaliser, but Messi's magic turned the tide. Rodrigo De Paul converted Messi's assist in the 71st minute to restore Miami's lead, before Allende sealed the win in stoppage time from another delivery by the Argentine maestro. The triumph marked Messi's 47th career trophy, ensuring Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets ended their professional careers as champions.
