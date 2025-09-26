Sergio Busquets to retire at end of Inter Miami's MLS campaign
Joined Miami in 2023 alongside Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba
Won 9 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Reys, and 3 Champions League
Sergio Busquets has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of Inter Miami's MLS campaign.
Busquets joined Miami in June 2023, arriving alongside fellow Barcelona icons Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, following 722 appearances for the Blaugrana in all competitions – the third-most of any player.
During a 16-year association with Barca, Busquets won LaLiga nine times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Champions League on three occasions, also winning the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup three times apeice.
He made 481 of his appearances for the Catalan giants in LaLiga, contributing 11 goals and 34 assists from the base of midfield, with his prime years coming alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta.
Busquets holds the record for the most appearances for either Barca or Real Madrid in El Clasico, with 48, while his 143 senior caps for Spain – who he helped win the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 – are the third-most among all Roja players.
Following his move to Miami, the 37-year-old helped the Herons win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024, and he is now aiming to go out on a high after they sealed a place in this year's MLS Cup Playoffs.
In a video posted to Instagram, Busquets said: "Hello everyone, I feel that the time has come for me to say goodbye to my career as a professional football player.
"It has been almost 20 years enjoying this incredible story that I always dreamed of. Football has given me unique experiences in wonderful places, with the best travel companions.
"Thanks to FC Barcelona, the club of my life. There, I fulfilled my childhood dream of wearing the shirt I loved in hundreds of games. I celebrated many titles and unique moments in Camp Nou that I will never forget.
"Thanks to the Spanish national team, it was an honour to represent it so many times and celebrate achievements that will remain in my heart.
"And thanks to Inter Miami for allowing me to be part of a club where I wanted to live a new experience and play my part."
Miami still have five games remaining in the MLS regular season, and they are currently five points adrift of the Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia Union, with two matches in hand.
They are firmly in contention to repeat their Supporters' Shield triumph, with San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps the only teams in the Western Conference to accumulate more points, with both having played at least one extra game.
Busquets' retirement will open up a Designated Player spot on Miami's roster, with reports suggesting the club are now close to agreeing a two-year contract extension with Messi.