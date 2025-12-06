Inter Miami Vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Score, MLS Cup Final: Messi Leads Herons In Historic Title Bid At Chase Stadium

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as Inter Miami players celebrate winning an MLS Eastern Conference final match against New York City FC on November 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Cup 2025 Final between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, managed by Javier Mascherano, arrive in sensational form after scoring 13 goals in their last three matches, including a 5-1 demolition of NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final. Tonight also marks the farewell of veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Vancouver Whitecaps, led by Thomas Muller, dominated San Diego FC in the Western Conference Final and have already beaten Miami twice this season, giving them confidence heading into their first-ever MLS Cup final. Follow the live scores and updates from the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Dec 2025, 11:35:27 pm IST Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Venue: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 1:00 AM IST (December 7)

Live Streaming: Apple TV with MLS Season Pass