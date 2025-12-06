Inter Miami Vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Score, MLS Cup Final: Messi Leads Herons In Historic Title Bid At Chase Stadium

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as Inter Miami players celebrate winning an MLS Eastern Conference final match against New York City FC on November 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Cup 2025 Final between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, managed by Javier Mascherano, arrive in sensational form after scoring 13 goals in their last three matches, including a 5-1 demolition of NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final. Tonight also marks the farewell of veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Vancouver Whitecaps, led by Thomas Muller, dominated San Diego FC in the Western Conference Final and have already beaten Miami twice this season, giving them confidence heading into their first-ever MLS Cup final. Follow the live scores and updates from the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Venue: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
Time: 1:00 AM IST (December 7)
Live Streaming: Apple TV with MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Score: Welcome!
This is the start of our live blog covering the MLS Cup 2025 final, with Inter Miami hosting Vancouver Whitecaps. With both clubs chasing a maiden MLS Cup triumph, this clash promises drama, history, and star power under the lights in Florida. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.