Borussia Monchengladbach 0-0 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Disallowed Goals, Overturned Penalty Marks Visitors' Title Push

RB Leipzig lost ground in the Bundesliga title race after being frustrated in a goalless draw away to Borussia Mönchengladbach, a match marked by disallowed goals, overturned decisions and missed chances from both sides

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig match report Bundesliga 2025-26 matchday 12
Borussia Monchengladbach's Franck Honorat saw a goal ruled out during the Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig on November 28, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RB Leipzig slip five points behind after being held 0-0 by Borrusia Monchengladbach

  • Honorat’s finish for Gladbach ruled out by VAR shortly after the interval

  • Harder denied by a superb full-stretch stop from Nicolas on 71 minutes

  • Gladbach had a penalty shout overturned following a review of Orban’s challenge

RB Leipzig's early title ambitions took a blow after they were held to a 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The visitors, who are now five points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich while having played a game more than their rivals, could not find a breakthrough at Borussia-Park, while Gladbach also saw key decisions go against them.

It was a quiet first half, with neither side able to test the goalkeepers before the break. Antonio Nusa and Conrad Harder both saw attempts fly wide of the target, while Florian Neuhaus missed two chances of his own at the other end.

It was an eventful start to the second half, with Franck Honorat finding the bottom-right corner within two minutes of the restart. However, his goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check, much to the displeasure of his Gladbach fans.

Harder went close again for Leipzig in the 71st minute, with his powerful effort from distance forcing a brilliant save from Moritz Nicolas, who was at full stretch to deny the striker his first Bundesliga goal.

Related Content
Related Content

Gladbach then had a penalty decision overturned, with Willy Orban's challenge on Shuto Machino deemed fair, before David Raum struck the crossbar with 10 minutes to go as neither side were able to secure victory.

Data Debrief: Gladbach misfire against Leipzig, again

Despite a slow start from Leipzig, they eventually found their rhythm in the second half, but to no avail. They produced 0.78 expected goals (xG) from 19 shots to Gladbach's 0.35 from seven attempts.

Raum certainly gave it his all, too. He created the most chances for his side (five), attempted the most crosses (nine), made three clearances, won possession four times and hit the crossbar.

Gladbach have won just four of their 19 Bundesliga matches against Leipzig (D4 L11), while they have failed to score in five of their last six encounters against them.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  2. SMAT 2025: Ayush Mhatre’s 49-Ball Century Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record – Know More

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  2. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  3. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  4. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  5. Sangharsh Samiti Warns Against Prayers At Sanjauli Mosque

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  2. Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs