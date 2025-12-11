UEFA Champions League: Who Won Yesterday's Bayer Leverkusen Vs Newcastle United, UCL Match?

The Magpies had made a habit of costly late concessions this season, and Alejandro Grimaldo's 88th-minute equaliser added to the theme after the Magpies had earlier come from behind to lead

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Newcastle United
Alejandro Grimaldo denies Newcastle
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NUFC drew 2-2 against Leverkusen in the UCL Matchday 6 fixture

  • The Magpies conceded late via Alejandro Grimaldo's 88th-minute equaliser

  • Leverkusen continued their fine form after their win against City last matchday

Newcastle United conceded yet another late goal as Bayer Leverkusen rescued a 2-2 Champions League draw at BayArena on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe's side have made a habit of costly late concessions this season, and Alejandro Grimaldo's 88th-minute equaliser added to the theme after the Magpies had earlier come from behind to lead.

Bruno Guimaraes unwittingly put Leverkusen in front in the 13th minute, deflecting Robert Andrich's close-range header over the line for an own goal.

And Newcastle were slightly fortunate not to suffer a second major setback when Malick Thiaw was adjudged to have brought down Patrik Schick just outside the area with a team-mate covering – a borderline decision that could have instead seen both a penalty and a red card given.

Instead, the visitors were awarded a spot-kick early in the second half as Mark Flekken dallied on the ball and tangled with the advancing Nick Woltemade, and Anthony Gordon sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from 12 yards.

Gordon almost had his second as a left-footed drive thumped the base of the post, and he then turned provider with a teasing cross that teenage substitute Lewis Miley headed in.

A frantic period saw Flekken somehow deny Thiaw, before Jacob Murphy struck the post, then Aaron Ramsdale had to recover well after Gordon's heavy pass and the goalkeeper's rushed clearance set up a chance for Nathan Tella.

But Newcastle could not withstand the pressure that built after that opportunity and were cut open by a pass that Grimaldo dummied before running onto Ibrahim Maza's lay-off and finishing under Ramsdale.

Data Debrief: Newcastle let a lead slip again

This was not quite as dramatic as Newcastle's draw with Tottenham by the same scoreline a week earlier, but it again saw them fail to protect an advantage late in a game.

No team have dropped more points from winning positions than Newcastle's 11 in the Premier League this season, and that issue seems to have followed them into Europe (they gave up a lead in their loss at Marseille in their last Champions League game, too), although they at least this time came close to adding to their advantage in wracking up chances worth 2.07 xG.

And in coming from behind, they did something they had not before this term. They had lost every previous match this season in which they had trailed, while this was only the second time they had recovered a draw from 11 Champions League matches in which they have been behind at the break.

Gordon's form in Europe, though, is a bright mark for Howe. Only Kylian Mbappe (nine) has been directly involved in more goals than the Newcastle forward (seven - five goals, two assists) in the Champions League this season.

Published At:
