Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bodo/Glimt, Champions League: BVB's Hopes Hit By Plucky Norwegians At Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to climb back into the top eight of the Champions League table as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bodo/Glimt at Signal Iduna Park.
BVB had dropped out of the automatic last-16 places with results on Tuesday but could have climbed as high as third with a victory of their own.
They were frustrated by Bodo, however, as the visitors refused to be beaten despite twice trailing to Julian Brandt goals.
Brandt opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a clinical finish following a Dortmund breakaway, but Bodo were level before half-time when Haitam Aleesami nodded in.
It took Brandt only six minutes of the second half to restore Dortmund's lead from close range after Maximilian Beier's header was saved but not cleared.
Yet Bodo did not fold and earned a hard-fought point when the ball fell kindly for Jens Petter Hauge to sweep in a second equaliser 15 minutes from time.
Data Debrief: Battling point for Bodo
Bodo are almost certainly facing elimination as they remain without a win, a run of nine European matches without a victory the worst in their history.
Yet this was perhaps more impressive than at least any of the previous eight results, going away to one of European football's most fearsome arenas and returning unbeaten.
The visitors had to ride their luck a little, with Dortmund underperforming their 2.89 xG, but it is they who will go away happiest, even if BVB are still in a commanding position in 10th place.