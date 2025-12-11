Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bodo/Glimt, Champions League: BVB's Hopes Hit By Plucky Norwegians At Signal Iduna Park

BVB had dropped out of the automatic last-16 places with results on Tuesday but could have climbed as high as third with a victory of their own

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jens Petter Hauge
Jens Petter Hauge celebrates his equaliser
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to climb back into the top eight of the Champions League table as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bodo/Glimt at Signal Iduna Park.

BVB had dropped out of the automatic last-16 places with results on Tuesday but could have climbed as high as third with a victory of their own.

They were frustrated by Bodo, however, as the visitors refused to be beaten despite twice trailing to Julian Brandt goals.

Brandt opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a clinical finish following a Dortmund breakaway, but Bodo were level before half-time when Haitam Aleesami nodded in.

It took Brandt only six minutes of the second half to restore Dortmund's lead from close range after Maximilian Beier's header was saved but not cleared.

Yet Bodo did not fold and earned a hard-fought point when the ball fell kindly for Jens Petter Hauge to sweep in a second equaliser 15 minutes from time.

Data Debrief: Battling point for Bodo

Bodo are almost certainly facing elimination as they remain without a win, a run of nine European matches without a victory the worst in their history.

Yet this was perhaps more impressive than at least any of the previous eight results, going away to one of European football's most fearsome arenas and returning unbeaten.

Related Content
Related Content

The visitors had to ride their luck a little, with Dortmund underperforming their 2.89 xG, but it is they who will go away happiest, even if BVB are still in a commanding position in 10th place.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: SYS-W Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

  4. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  5. SC Reserves Judgment On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others In Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns Targeted Attacks And Harassment Faced By Film Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: SYS-W Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms