Bodo-Glimt 2-3 Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Jonathan David Seals Dramatic Victory With Stoppage-time Winner

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jonathan David
Jonathan David scored the winner against Bodo
info_icon

Jonathan David scored a 91st-minute winner as Juventus beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Champions League.

Bodo looked to have secured a late draw when Sondre Fet scored a penalty in the 87th minute to make it 2-2, but David had the final say at Aspmyra Stadion to lift Juventus up to 21st in the league phase.

Both sides looked dangerous in the attacking third in the early stages, with Francisco Conceicao threatening for Juventus, but Bodo took the lead in the 27th minute after Kasper Hogh flicked a corner into the path of Ole Didrik Blomberg, who made no mistake from close range.

Juventus roared back in the second half, taking a 2-1 lead before the hour mark. Lois Openda equalised from close range before Fabio Miretti's close-range tap-in was ruled out for offside.

However, it was his cross that was headed in by Weston McKennie after Kenan Yildiz skipped past multiple defenders in the build-up.

Yildiz and Conceicao took the game by the scruff of the neck, but could not find the back of the net, and it almost proved costly after Juan Cabal fouled Sondre Auklend in the box and Fet fired his penalty down the middle of the goal.

But there was one last twist as David was the quickest to react to a rebound in the six-yard box after Nikita Haikin could only parry a deflected effort from Yildiz back into danger.

Data Debrief: Yildiz flips the script

After Juventus scored just twice over their last three games, Spalletti will be delighted with how his side performed in Norway. They racked up 3.48 expected goals (xG) from 16 shots on target compared to Bodo's 1.83 from six attempts on goal.

Juventus' 16 shots on target is the joint-most by an away side in the Champions League on record (also 16 for Bayern Munich v Red Star Belgrade on November 26th 2019).

Yildiz, who only came on at half-time for his 100th Juventus appearance, made the difference. He recorded the joint-most shots for his side (four), most touches in the box (11), most successful dribbles (five), created two chances and won five of his eight duels.

Published At:
Tags

