Juventus 2-0 Udinese, Coppa Italia: Jonathan David, Manuel Locatelli Goals See Old Lady Progress

The 15-time winners are now unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, and they showed no signs of their current run under Luciano Spalletti ending here

Juventus vs Udinese
Juventus beat Udinese 2-0 in the Coppa Italia
  • The 15-time winners are now unbeaten in their last eight matches across all comps

  • Juventus cruised into the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia

  • No team has won the Coppa Italia more times than Juventus

Juventus cruised into the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia as goals in either half from Jonathan David and Manuel Locatelli sealed a 2-0 win over Udinese. 

The 15-time winners are now unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, and they showed no signs of their current run under Luciano Spalletti ending here. 

After dominating the early exchanges, Juventus hit the front in the 23rd minute at Allianz Stadium when David diverted Weston McKennie's cross beyond Razvan Sava. 

David was then denied a stunning second when he rifled the ball into the roof of the net 10 minutes later, but the goal was chalked off for an offside against the Canadian forward. 

Juventus were unable to double their lead before half-time, and were initially struggling to break down Udinese's stern defensive rearguard as they hunted to kill the game off. 

And their moment came in the 68th minute when Juan Cabal was fouled by Matteo Palma inside the penalty area, with the decision given following a VAR review on the challenge. 

Locatelli, who had replaced Federico Gatti early in the second half, assumed responsibility of the spot-kick and coolly dispatched from 12 yards to all but secure the victory. 

Data Debrief: Juventus reach familiar territory

No team has won the Coppa Italia more times than Juventus, with the Bianconeri winning the competition twice in the last five seasons, and they produced a dominant display here that will have laid down a marker to the rest of the sides in the competition. 

They registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.57 from their 11 shots, though only three of those were on target, but they were able to restrict Udinese to a measly 0.11 xG from their four attempts at Michele Di Gregorio's net. 

Juventus are now unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against Udinese in all competitions (W11 D1), though there was a feeling of expectancy here, given their impressive record at this stage of the Coppa Italia. 

Indeed, since the Coppa Italia last 16 returned to knockout matches in 2008-09, Juventus are the only team to have always progressed through to the quarter-finals, winning all 18 of those games. 

