Juventus 1-1 Lecce, Serie A: Jonathan David Misses Penalty As Bianconeri Held At Home

Jonathan David saw a penalty saved as Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce at the Allianz Stadium.
Luciano Spalletti's side saw their three-match winning streak brought to an end, despite controlling large periods of the Serie A showdown.
The Bianconeri were quickly into their stride with David's header pushed onto the post by Wladimiro Falcone, while Andrea Cambiaso and Manuel Locatelli also went close for the hosts.
However, it was Lecce who struck the opener in first-half stoppage time. Lameck Banda pounced on a loose pass from Cambiaso, before cutting inside Pierre Kalulu and Bremer, and smashing home.
Juve were back on level terms, though, four minutes into the second half following a swift counter from a Lecce corner, which culminated in Weston McKennie tucking away Kenan Yildiz's deflected cross.
The hosts had a great opportunity to complete the turnaround in the 66th minute, when Mohamed Kaba was penalised for handball following a VAR review. Yet, David's tame penalty was saved by Falcone's outstretched leg.
Juventus almost snatched all three points in the fourth minute of stoppage time. However, they had to settle for a share of the spoils, as Yildiz's curling effort struck the post before Lois Openda blazed the rebound over.
Data Debrief: Falcone on the spot as Juve pay the penalty
Juventus registered their 22th Serie A draw since the start of last season, the most by any side during that period.
The Bianconeri have scored in 11 successive top-flight games against Lecce for the first time in their history, while the visitors last avoided defeat in an away meeting between the sides back in May 2012.
Since his first season with Lecce (2022-23), only Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (six) has saved more penalties in Serie A than Falcone (five). The Giallorossi goalkeeper has also saved the most penalties away from home in the competition during that period (four).
Meanwhile, David's saved spot-kick represented Juve's first failure from 12 yards in Serie A since Dusan Vlahovic was unsuccessful against Monza in December 2023 (14 consecutive successful kicks).