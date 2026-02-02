Parma 1-4 Juventus, Serie A 2025-26: Bremer Double Fires Bianconeri Into Top Four

Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26: Juventus surged into the Champions League places after Bremer scored twice in an emphatic 4-1 away victory, with Weston McKennie and Jonathan David also on target

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Parma vs Juventus match report Serie A 2025-26 matchday 23
Juventus' Bremer celebrates after scoring against Parma.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bremer scored twice, including a header, as Juventus beat Parma 4-1

  • Weston McKennie and Jonathan David also found the net

  • Parma’s only goal came via an Andrea Cambiaso own goal

Juventus propelled themselves into the Serie A top four as a double from the unlikely source of Bremer helped clinch an emphatic 4-1 win against Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini. 

Weston McKennie and Jonathan David were also on target, though Juventus could still drop out of the Champions League places should Roma beat Udinese on Monday. 

After shooting just wide in the first minute, Francisco Conceicao came close to opening the scoring soon after, but could only turn Weston McKennie's cross against the crossbar. 

However, Conceicao was involved in Juventus taking the lead, with his teasing 15th-minute corner met by Bremer, who powered his header in at Edoardo Corvi's near post. 

Juventus then doubled their advantage eight minutes before half-time through McKennie, who acrobatically volleyed Pierre Kalulu's centre into the bottom-right corner.

But Parma reduced the deficit early in the second half when Alessandro Circati's cross to the back post was inadvertently flicked into his own net by Andrea Cambiaso.

However, the visitors restored their two-goal advantage three minutes later when a short free-kick saw McKennie head against the crossbar, with the rebound sent goalwards by David as Bremer made sure on the line. 

Related Content
Related Content

And the result was put beyond doubt in the 64th minute when Conceicao's tame shot was parried by Corvi, allowing David the simplest of finishes from inside the six-yard box. 

Lois Openda thought he had added further gloss to the scoreline when he rifled the ball into the bottom-left corner, but his strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review in second-half stoppage time. 

Data Debrief: Brilliant Bremer bangs in another header

After labouring to a goalless draw in the Champions League against Monaco on Wednesday, Juventus provided the perfect response away from home to improve their hopes of cementing their place in UEFA's flagship competition next season. 

Juventus were dominant from start to finish, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 4.03 from their 15 shots to Parma's measly 0.6 from 10 attempts, but the damage was done by Brazilian Bremer. 

Indeed, since his first season with a goal in Serie A (2019-20), Bremer has netted more headers (15) than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues, with his goal on Sunday seeing him overtake both Virgil van Dijk and Gabriel Magalhaes (both 14).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  5. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes