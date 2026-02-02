Parma 1-4 Juventus, Serie A 2025-26: Bremer Double Fires Bianconeri Into Top Four

Bremer scored twice, including a header, as Juventus beat Parma 4-1
Weston McKennie and Jonathan David also found the net
Parma’s only goal came via an Andrea Cambiaso own goal
Juventus propelled themselves into the Serie A top four as a double from the unlikely source of Bremer helped clinch an emphatic 4-1 win against Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini.
Weston McKennie and Jonathan David were also on target, though Juventus could still drop out of the Champions League places should Roma beat Udinese on Monday.
After shooting just wide in the first minute, Francisco Conceicao came close to opening the scoring soon after, but could only turn Weston McKennie's cross against the crossbar.
However, Conceicao was involved in Juventus taking the lead, with his teasing 15th-minute corner met by Bremer, who powered his header in at Edoardo Corvi's near post.
Juventus then doubled their advantage eight minutes before half-time through McKennie, who acrobatically volleyed Pierre Kalulu's centre into the bottom-right corner.
But Parma reduced the deficit early in the second half when Alessandro Circati's cross to the back post was inadvertently flicked into his own net by Andrea Cambiaso.
However, the visitors restored their two-goal advantage three minutes later when a short free-kick saw McKennie head against the crossbar, with the rebound sent goalwards by David as Bremer made sure on the line.
And the result was put beyond doubt in the 64th minute when Conceicao's tame shot was parried by Corvi, allowing David the simplest of finishes from inside the six-yard box.
Lois Openda thought he had added further gloss to the scoreline when he rifled the ball into the bottom-left corner, but his strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review in second-half stoppage time.
Data Debrief: Brilliant Bremer bangs in another header
After labouring to a goalless draw in the Champions League against Monaco on Wednesday, Juventus provided the perfect response away from home to improve their hopes of cementing their place in UEFA's flagship competition next season.
Juventus were dominant from start to finish, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 4.03 from their 15 shots to Parma's measly 0.6 from 10 attempts, but the damage was done by Brazilian Bremer.
Indeed, since his first season with a goal in Serie A (2019-20), Bremer has netted more headers (15) than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues, with his goal on Sunday seeing him overtake both Virgil van Dijk and Gabriel Magalhaes (both 14).