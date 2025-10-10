India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: As the two teams gear up for the second Test in Delhi, here are the three key battles that could make the game competitive

Outlook Sports Desk
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India and West Indies go up against each other in the second and final Test of the series in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match begins Friday, October 10 and, unless rain plays a big part, the match could wind up quickly.

India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the opening Test with KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries.

As the two teams gear up for the second Test, here are the three key battles that could make the game competitive.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul vs Mohammed Siraj

If West Indies want to bat long, they will heavily depend on the doggedness of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Son of West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine has not been able to follow on his father's footsteps and averages below 30. However, he has shown ability to dig deep at times. Mohammed Siraj got him out twice in the first Test and once again will be India's key to early wickets. If Chanderpaul can see out the opening threat, he can definitely get a big score.

Sai Sudharsan vs Jayden Seales

After a low score in the first Test, Sai Sudharsan will be looking for a big innings to seal his place at the one down spot in the Test team. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales impressed in the first Test for West Indies with an economic spell and the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Seales averages just 22.67 and has the ability to run through batting orders. If Sudharsan can dominate Seales, West Indies will have a hard time looking for wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Roston Chase

Ravindra Jadeja and Roston Chase are the two key all-rounders in the both the sides. Chase is also the captain of the West Indian side. If he can somehow manage to outplay Jadeja, who is one of the best all-rounders in the world, then West Indies can definitely have a chance to compete in this match. Otherwise, another short Test match awaits.

