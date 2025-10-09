India Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd Test 2025: When, Where To Watch IND Vs WI Match On TV & Online

India are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series
IND vs WI 2nd Test takes place in New Delhi
Shubman Gill-led India will eye WTC points
India will look to clean sweep the series against the West Indies when Shubman Gill-led side go up against Roston Chase's team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, October 10. The home team might not want to make any changes to their playing XI but expect few changes from the visitors.
However, given the Australia ODI series on the horizon, there could a rest in store for either of Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj.
“We have a pool of good fast bowlers, and we want to be able to keep rotating them so that they get enough opportunities, you know, whenever we tour South Africa, Australia, or New Zealand,” Gill said on the eve of the match.
India vs West Indies Head-to-Head in Tests
Total matches played: 101
India won: 24
West Indies won: 30
Tie: 47
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details
When does the IND vs WI 2nd Test match take place?
The 2nd Test between India and West Indies will begin on Friday, 10 October 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
What time will the IND vs WI 2nd Test match begin?
The first ball of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9am.
Which TV channel will live telecast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match in India?
The live telecast for the IND vs WI 2nd Test match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Squads
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy
West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach