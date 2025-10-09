India Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd Test 2025: When, Where To Watch IND Vs WI Match On TV & Online

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies will now look to pull off a comeback in the second match against India in a bid to avoid a Test series whitewash. Check squads, head-to-head, telecast and live streaming info

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: India won the match
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: IND players celebrate a wicket. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • India are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series

  • IND vs WI 2nd Test takes place in New Delhi

  • Shubman Gill-led India will eye WTC points

India will look to clean sweep the series against the West Indies when Shubman Gill-led side go up against Roston Chase's team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, October 10. The home team might not want to make any changes to their playing XI but expect few changes from the visitors.

However, given the Australia ODI series on the horizon, there could a rest in store for either of Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj.

“We have a pool of good fast bowlers, and we want to be able to keep rotating them so that they get enough opportunities, you know, whenever we tour South Africa, Australia, or New Zealand,” Gill said on the eve of the match.

India vs West Indies Head-to-Head in Tests

  • Total matches played: 101

  • India won: 24

  • West Indies won: 30

  • Tie: 47

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details

When does the IND vs WI 2nd Test match take place?

The 2nd Test between India and West Indies will begin on Friday, 10 October 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

What time will the IND vs WI 2nd Test match begin?

The first ball of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9am.

Which TV channel will live telecast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match in India? 

The live telecast for the IND vs WI 2nd Test match will be available on the Star Sports network in India. 

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test match in India? 

Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Squads

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach

