India's Home Test Dominance Over West Indies Continues - Check Stats

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Stats: Shubman Gill & Co. sealed a dominating win over West Indies in Ahmedabad, extending their unbeaten home Test streak against the visitors to five matches since 2013

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • India won the Ahmedabad Test by an innings and inside three days

  • West Indies were bowled out for 162 and 146 after opting to bat first; India declared at 448/5

  • This marks India's fifth straight home Test win over West Indies

India's innings victory in Ahmedabad marks yet another chapter in their home dominance over the West Indies. The margin and the manner of the victory -- sealing it inside three days -- only exaggerated the gap between the two teams.

West Indies, having opted to bat first at the seemingly expansive Narendra Modi Stadium, were dismissed all out for 162, and then again 146. India dominated the visitors in all aspects of the game, but the win was largely built on the first innings declaration (448/5).

This result continues a decade-long trend of one-sided contests in the IND vs WI Test rivalry. Since 2013, the West Indies have played five Tests in India and lost all five -- four of them by an innings margin.

The sequence began with the West Indies' tour of Indian 2013-14, in Kolkata and Mumbai, during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series. India won the Eden Gardens Test by an innings and 51 runs. Rohit Sharma, one of the two Indian debutants, claimed the Player of the Match honours for his 177-run knock. Mohammed Shami, also playing his first Test, claimed bowling figures of 4/71 and 5/47.

In the Mumbai Test, played at the Wankhede Stadium, India beat the Windies by innings and 126 runs with Pragyan Ojha claiming the POTM for his 10-wicket haul in the match (5/40, 5/49).

Five years later, the gulf widened: Rajkot saw a record innings-and-272-run defeat, followed by a 10-wicket loss in Hyderabad.

In the first match, India declared at 649/9, then dismissed the West Indies for 181 and 196. Prithvi Shaw, the debutant, slammed 134 off 154 while captain Virat Kohli (139 off 230) and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (100 off 132) completed their own centuries in contrasting fashion.

In the second match, Windies batted first and posted 311. India replied with 367, then dismissed the visitors for 127. India reached the target without losing a wicket in 16.1 overs. Umesh Yadav claimed his first ten-wicket haul in Tests and took home the POTM.

In these five matches, India have declared thrice, bowled West Indies out under 200 multiple times, and never conceded a first-innings lead. None of these matches lasted more than three days.

The two teams will head to Delhi for the second and final Test match beginning, October 10.

Published At:
