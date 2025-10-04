The sequence began with the West Indies' tour of Indian 2013-14, in Kolkata and Mumbai, during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series. India won the Eden Gardens Test by an innings and 51 runs. Rohit Sharma, one of the two Indian debutants, claimed the Player of the Match honours for his 177-run knock. Mohammed Shami, also playing his first Test, claimed bowling figures of 4/71 and 5/47.