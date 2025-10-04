India's Mohammed Siraj, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Justin Greaves on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India's Mohammed Siraj, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Justin Greaves on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)