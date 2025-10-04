IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel Drive India To Dominant Innings And 140-Run Victory

India stamped their authority with centuries from Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja, while Siraj, Jadeja, and Kuldeep ran through the West Indies lineup to win by an innings and 140 runs

India vs West Indies 1st Test Match Report
India's Mohammed Siraj, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Justin Greaves on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
  • India defeated West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad

  • KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel scored centuries, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 104*, powering India’s first-innings total of 448/5

  • India’s bowlers dominated across both innings, with Mohammed Siraj (4 + 3 wickets), Jadeja (4 wickets), and Kuldeep Yadav dismantling the West Indies lineup, leaving them struggling to respond

India’s first home series in the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle got off to a spectacular start as they crushed West Indies by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 4 October.

From commanding centuries to clinical bowling, India asserted control from start to finish, leaving the visitors reeling.

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel starred with the bat in India’s first innings, putting the hosts in complete command. Rahul scored his first home Test century since 2016, while Jurel notched his maiden Test ton, showcasing his composure and attacking flair.

Together, they helped India amass a formidable 448/5 before a declaration, securing a massive first-innings lead of 286 runs.

India’s declaration marked the start of Day 3. West Indies came out to bat trailing by 286 runs and requested a light roller, hoping to steady the ship. But India’s bowlers, led by Siraj, Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav, were ready to maintain the pressure and wrap up the match.

Ravindra Jadeja played a key supporting role, scoring 104 not out and attacking the West Indies spinners with ruthless intent. Seven of his 11 boundaries, including a six, came as he charged down the track to unsettle the bowlers, echoing his aggressive style from India’s England tour earlier this year.

Jadeja’s innings completed a rare feat, India boasting three centurions in a single innings at home, the first time since West Indies’ last visit in 2018.

West Indies’ bowlers struggled to contain India. Jomel Warrican, Roston Chase, and Khary Pierre collectively returned figures of 4/283 from 82 overs, unable to consistently exploit the crumbling pitch.

The visitors’ plan to focus on run-saving rather than attacking with the new ball backfired, and early lapses in fielding, such as a missed first-slip chance against Rahul, allowed India to consolidate.

India’s bowlers then took full advantage in West Indies’ first innings. Mohammed Siraj led the charge with four wickets, while Jadeja claimed four of his own, restricting the visitors to a subpar total. Siraj struck again in the second innings, picking up three more wickets, while Jadeja’s spin continued to cause havoc. Their combined efforts ensured India maintained complete control.

West Indies’ brief resistance came from Pierre, who celebrated a career milestone by taking his first Test wicket at the age of 34, lighting up the ground with a huge smile. Athanaze impressed with his reverse sweeps, and Justin Greaves battled valiantly, but the top order repeatedly faltered against India’s relentless attack. Jayden Seales bowled at pace, touching 140kph at times, but even he could not prevent India from dictating terms.

Shubman Gill made a solid 50 before falling to a reverse sweep against Chase during a period when India decided to attack the spinners. Despite these individual efforts, West Indies were unable to prevent India from wrapping up a dominant victory.

This emphatic win sets the tone for India’s first home series of the WTC 2025–27 cycle and sends a clear message: their batting and bowling line-ups are in formidable form, capable of dominating any opposition on home soil.

