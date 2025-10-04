India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja Aims To Capitalise On Unbeaten Century

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test against West Indies AP/Ajit Solanki

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 4 October. India closed Day 2 at a commanding 448 for five, holding a lead of 286 after brilliant centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja. Starting the day on 121/2, the hosts lost skipper Shubman Gill for 50 in the morning session, while Rahul fell right after lunch. Having bowled out West Indies for 162 on Day 1, India will now look to stretch their advantage further with Jadeja and Washington Sundar at the crease. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Oct 2025, 08:30:38 am IST India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today AccuWeather Screengrab Ahmedabad wakes up to partly sunny skies with temperatures around 26°C, low chances of rain at 6%, humidity at 79%, and gentle winds blowing at 8 km/h. By midday, temperatures are expected to rise to 31°C, with a low of 24°C in the evening.

4 Oct 2025, 07:45:53 am IST India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Streaming Info The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, while live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports.