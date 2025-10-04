India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja Aims To Capitalise On Unbeaten Century

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Get live updates and scores from Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 4 October. Check IND vs WI 1st Test day 3 live updates here

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3 Updates: Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test against West Indies AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 4 October. India closed Day 2 at a commanding 448 for five, holding a lead of 286 after brilliant centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja. Starting the day on 121/2, the hosts lost skipper Shubman Gill for 50 in the morning session, while Rahul fell right after lunch. Having bowled out West Indies for 162 on Day 1, India will now look to stretch their advantage further with Jadeja and Washington Sundar at the crease. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today AccuWeather Screengrab

Ahmedabad wakes up to partly sunny skies with temperatures around 26°C, low chances of rain at 6%, humidity at 79%, and gentle winds blowing at 8 km/h. By midday, temperatures are expected to rise to 31°C, with a low of 24°C in the evening.

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Streaming Info

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, while live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports.

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Good Morning!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog. It’s Day 3 of the first Test between India and the West Indies. Stay tuned for live updates.

Tags

