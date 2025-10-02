India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

India vs West Indies Tests: The Caribbean side’s last victory over India in the longest format remains a memorable chapter. Relive the historic clash that marked their most recent Test triumph

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?
India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format? Photo: X/ windiescricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Ahmedabad

  • West Indies’ last Test win over India came in 2002

  • Since that, India have won 14 out of the 15 Tests they have played against West Indies

The two-match Test series between India and West Indies starts today on October 2, with the first Test being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India enter the contest as heavy favourites, having dominated the Caribbean side in the longest format for more than two decades.

This series is also significant in the World Test Championship cycle. For India, it offers a chance to collect crucial points at home, while for West Indies, it’s about breaking a long streak of Test defeats against their Asian opponents. The last time the Caribbean side registered a victory against India in Tests feels like a distant memory now, more than 20 years ago.

When Did West Indies Last Beat India In Tests?

The last time West Indies defeated India in a Test was in May 2002, at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. That was the fifth and final Test of the series, where West Indies secured a 155-run victory, sealing the five-match series 2-1 in their favour.

Batting first, West Indies posted 381 runs, powered by a century from Wavell Hinds (113). India responded with 339, with Wasim Jaffer scoring 86, but the hosts kept a slender lead.

In the second innings, West Indies managed 197, setting India a target of 240. Despite the chaseable score, India faltered against disciplined West Indian bowling. Mervyn Dillon took 4 wickets, supported by Pedro Collins and Cameron Cuffy, as India were bowled out for just 219.

Related Content
Related Content

That match remains the last Test victory for West Indies over India. Since then, in over 20 years of cricket, India have gone unbeaten in all subsequent Tests against the Caribbean side, winning 14 of the next 15 series.

IND vs WI 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill will be looking for a statement win in his first Test at home as India captain. - AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Siraj Double Strikes Leave Visitors Reeling; WI 73/4

BY Tejas Rane

India Vs West Indies: Head to head in Tests

Matches played: 83

India wins: 19

Drawn: 34

West Indies wins: 30

Latest result: Draw (2023, Port of Spain)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Siraj Double Strikes Leave Visitors Reeling; WI 61/4

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  3. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  4. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  2. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  3. For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

  4. Day In Pics: October 01, 2025

  5. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  4. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. US Senators Reintroduce Bill to Curb H-1B and L-1 Visa 'Abuse'

  2. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  3. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick