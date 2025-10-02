India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

India take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Ahmedabad
West Indies’ last Test win over India came in 2002
Since that, India have won 14 out of the 15 Tests they have played against West Indies
The two-match Test series between India and West Indies starts today on October 2, with the first Test being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India enter the contest as heavy favourites, having dominated the Caribbean side in the longest format for more than two decades.
This series is also significant in the World Test Championship cycle. For India, it offers a chance to collect crucial points at home, while for West Indies, it’s about breaking a long streak of Test defeats against their Asian opponents. The last time the Caribbean side registered a victory against India in Tests feels like a distant memory now, more than 20 years ago.
When Did West Indies Last Beat India In Tests?
The last time West Indies defeated India in a Test was in May 2002, at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. That was the fifth and final Test of the series, where West Indies secured a 155-run victory, sealing the five-match series 2-1 in their favour.
Batting first, West Indies posted 381 runs, powered by a century from Wavell Hinds (113). India responded with 339, with Wasim Jaffer scoring 86, but the hosts kept a slender lead.
In the second innings, West Indies managed 197, setting India a target of 240. Despite the chaseable score, India faltered against disciplined West Indian bowling. Mervyn Dillon took 4 wickets, supported by Pedro Collins and Cameron Cuffy, as India were bowled out for just 219.
That match remains the last Test victory for West Indies over India. Since then, in over 20 years of cricket, India have gone unbeaten in all subsequent Tests against the Caribbean side, winning 14 of the next 15 series.
India Vs West Indies: Head to head in Tests
Matches played: 83
India wins: 19
Drawn: 34
West Indies wins: 30
Latest result: Draw (2023, Port of Spain)