India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Ahmedabad Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

India take on West Indies in the first Test on October 2 in Ahmedabad.
Showers are expected in the opening phase of the match, according to weather forecasts
This would Shubman Gill's first-ever home Test series as a captain
The first Test between India and the West Indies is set to commence on Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s inaugural home series as captain, following the retirements of key players like R. Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.
India enter the match as favorites, bolstered by their recent Asia Cup victory and the advantage of playing at home. The West Indies, however, arrive under pressure, missing key pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph due to injury
IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Weather Forecast
The first day of the India vs West Indies Test in Ahmedabad could see some interruptions, as there’s a high chance of showers in the city. Players and fans alike might need to brace for a slow start if the rain plays spoilsport early on.
For the remainder of the match, the forecast looks relatively clearer, although moderate chances of rain remain. Teams will need to stay flexible with their plans, especially the bowlers, as weather conditions could influence the pitch behavior and playing strategy.
IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad has shown its batting-friendly nature in the past, particularly during the IPL, but red-ball conditions can be quite different months later. Teams shouldn’t expect the surface to behave exactly the same as it did for T20 cricket.
In the early sessions, the wicket is likely to be firm and true, offering decent bounce and carry. Fast bowlers could find some assistance, especially under cloudy skies or in the morning, making the start potentially tricky for the batters.
IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Live Streaming
You can watch the India vs West Indies 1st Test match on the Star Sports Network in India. You can watch the India vs West Indies 1st Test match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND Vs WI: Full Squads
India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy.
West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales