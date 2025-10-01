India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Ahmedabad Pitch Report And Weather Forecast, Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Let us check how the pitch is expected to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the weather would be like for the first Test

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Ahmedabad Pitch Report And Weather Forecast
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Ahmedabad Pitch Report And Weather Forecast Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on West Indies in the first Test on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

  • Showers are expected in the opening phase of the match, according to weather forecasts

  • This would Shubman Gill's first-ever home Test series as a captain

The first Test between India and the West Indies is set to commence on Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s inaugural home series as captain, following the retirements of key players like R. Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

India enter the match as favorites, bolstered by their recent Asia Cup victory and the advantage of playing at home. The West Indies, however, arrive under pressure, missing key pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph due to injury

IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Weather Forecast

The first day of the India vs West Indies Test in Ahmedabad could see some interruptions, as there’s a high chance of showers in the city. Players and fans alike might need to brace for a slow start if the rain plays spoilsport early on.

For the remainder of the match, the forecast looks relatively clearer, although moderate chances of rain remain. Teams will need to stay flexible with their plans, especially the bowlers, as weather conditions could influence the pitch behavior and playing strategy.

IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad has shown its batting-friendly nature in the past, particularly during the IPL, but red-ball conditions can be quite different months later. Teams shouldn’t expect the surface to behave exactly the same as it did for T20 cricket.

Related Content
Related Content

In the early sessions, the wicket is likely to be firm and true, offering decent bounce and carry. Fast bowlers could find some assistance, especially under cloudy skies or in the morning, making the start potentially tricky for the batters.

IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Live Streaming

You can watch the India vs West Indies 1st Test match on the Star Sports Network in India. You can watch the India vs West Indies 1st Test match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND Vs WI: Full Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Sophie Devine Nears Century| NZ-W 185/5 (37)

  2. Who Is Tim Robinson? Ex-Javelin Thrower From New Zealand Scores First T20I Hundred Against Australia

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  5. New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: AUS Outplay Kiwis By Six Wickets To Go 1-0 Up In Three-Match Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi’s Institution For The Blind Faces Closure Amid Recognition Dispute

  2. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  3. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  4. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  5. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  4. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  5. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  2. US To Deport 120 Iranians In First Wave Of Unprecedented Deal With Tehran

  3. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  4. UN Mission Urges Taliban To Restore Internet Access Amid Nationwide Blackout In Afghanistan

  5. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick