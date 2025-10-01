India Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st Test: When, Where To Watch IND Vs WI Match On TV And Online?

India welcome West Indies in a two-match Test series. The first match will be played from October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here's all you need to know about the 1st IND vs WI Test - squad, live streaming and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Shubman Gill, India vs West Indies, 1st Test, AP
India's captain Shubman Gill attends a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND vs WI 1st Test Live streaming details and squad info

  • India will be playing for the first time sans Kohli and Rohit

  • Shubman Gill's first Test on home soil as India skipper

India recently defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2025 and now the heads will roll to red-ball cricket as Shubman Gill dons the captain's hat for the West Indies Test series, starting with the 1st Test from October 2.

It will be the for the first time in ten years that India will play a home Test series without their star players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the duo retired from red-ball cricket in May 2025.

Gill will be buoyant after his recent success in England with a 2-2 draw and will be aiming to grab the numero uno spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table.

IND vs WI: Full squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

IND vs WI: Test Series Schedule

1st Test: October 2-6 at Narendra Modi Stadium

2nd Test: October 10-14, Arun Jaitley Stadium

IND vs WI, 1st Test Live Streaming Info:

When is the India vs West Indies 1st Test match?

The India vs West Indies first Test match will be played on October 2, Thursday.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st Test match being played?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st Test match begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST. The Toss will begin at 09:00 AM IST.

Where can you watch the India vs West Indies first Test match on TV?

You can watch the India vs West Indies 1st Test match on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st Test match online?

You can watch the India vs West Indies 1st Test match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published At:
