India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 Weather Forecast: Though Delhi witnessed some rain in the lead-up to the match, the skies are expected to be sunny on Friday, with next to no chance of downpour

India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi
India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
  • India lead two-match series 1-0

  • Pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium could aid seamers later

  • West Indies hope for improved display in Delhi

The West Indies tour of India enters its second and final challenge, with the Delhi Test starting Friday (October 10, 2025) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Watch the first day of the second IND vs WI Test live.

After an entirely one-sided innings loss for Roston Chase and Co in Ahmedabad, even many Indian fans would be hoping for the Windies to get their act together and avoid an abject surrender in the second game. But it would not be easy against this near-full-strength home team, which is only missing Rishabh Pant's services.

The Shubman Gill-led India checked most boxes in the opener and would look to produce another clinical performance that would not only take them to a clean sweep but also hand them 12 crucial ICC World Test Championship points.

The pitch at the Feroz Shah Kotla promises another quick finish. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate noted a "dry patch" that he felt could be helpful for seamers. That could mean Nitish Kumar Reddy, a promising young all-rounder, retains his spot as India are likely to go in with an unchanged playing XI.

Also under the scanner will be the Delhi weather conditions, with rain in the lead-up to the match.

Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in Delhi on the first day of the second and final India vs West Indies Test:

India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Hourly Weather Forecast For Delhi

The probability of precipitation is zero percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 29 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. So expect a rain-free day with hazy sun.

Photo: Courtesy: AccuWeather
info_icon

India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 is scheduled to start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) in Delhi on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 9:30am IST (toss at 9am).

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Anderson Phillip, Tevin Imlach

