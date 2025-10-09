IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Preview: India Eye Another Early Finish Against Struggling Windies In New Delhi

An innings defeat without a semblance of fight in Ahmedabad was a testimony to the current state of flux in Caribbean cricket

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, KL Rhaul
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul in action. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on West Indies in the 2nd Test starting Oct 10

  • IND are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series

  • Gill-led side could see another finish against inexperienced WI side

Assessing Sai Sudharsan's temperament and Nitish Kumar Reddy's utility in home conditions would be topmost on India's checklist when the high-on-confidence hosts take on a floundering West Indies team in the second and final Test, starting on Friday.

India's fine ensemble of individually gifted cricketers, each capable of walking into any top side internationally, will be pitted against a West Indies outfit that looks a pale shadow of its glorious past and is struggling to stay relevant in the traditional format.

It's a team that now comprises largely reluctant players who might not even find takers in the ever-expanding global T20 freelance circuit.

An innings defeat without a semblance of fight in Ahmedabad was a testimony to the current state of flux in Caribbean cricket.

For India, another dominating performance isn't just about wrapping up the series, but also about firming their grip on the World Test Championship points table and carrying a surge of confidence into the far sterner challenge that awaits against South Africa at home later this year.

The surface at the Feroz Shah Kotla promises another quick finish. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate noted a "dry patch" that he felt could be helpful for seamers.

Related Content
Related Content

That alone ensures that Nitish, a promising young all-rounder, will retain his spot as India go in with an unchanged XI.

For Nitish, bowling remains his primary currency in this format.

With India's batting line-up as deep and secure as any in world cricket, his evolution as a seam-bowling all-rounder is what the team management is keen to nurture in the long run.

The selectors and coaches aren't too concerned yet about Sai Sudharsan but six failures in his last seven completed innings do present a reality check for a player still finding his rhythm in the demanding red-ball arena.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got a start, KL Rahul is in the form of his life having scored three hundreds in his last six Tests and with skipper Shubman Gill also helping himself with a half century, Sudharsan's poor scores stuck out like a sore thumb as Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja also scored centuries.

Although he has the backing of Gill, Sudharsan would like to put a premium on his wicket knowing that there are others in queue.

But overall, the contrast between the two sides goes beyond technique or temperament -- it's about direction and belief.

While India's dressing room buzzes with purpose, the West Indies appear adrift, trapped in a cycle of mediocrity that even their own legends find hard to explain.

Head coach Darren Sammy put it bluntly on the eve of second Test, calling the decline "a terminal disease, the cure of which looks improbable at the moment."

On Tuesday evening, as the Indian squad gathered for a relaxed dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence, the West Indian players took to a nearby golf course for an informal mentoring session.

There, three greats -- Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Richie Richardson and Brian Lara -- with a combined 26,442 Test runs between them, addressed the beleaguered team.

Whether those pearls of wisdom can inspire a temporary resistance remains to be seen.

But for now, everything about this contest suggests the inevitable -- another Indian victory, swift and ruthless, and quite possibly another three-day finish.

The Kotla track, primarily a black soil one, promises good value for shots and if India get to bat first, the top order would again like to plunder a club class Windies bowling attack where only Jayden Seals looked the part in the first Test.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal.

West Indies: Roston Chase (Captain), Teganarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Kharry Pierre, Shai Hope, Jayden Seals, Jamel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Jediah Blades, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip.

Match Starts: 9.30 am.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt Key For SA-W Against IND-W

  2. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To Feature In Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

  3. India Vs South Africa: Richa Ghosh Heartbreak In Milestone-Laden ICC World Cup 2025 Knock - Stats Check

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Preview: India Eye Another Early Finish Against Struggling Windies In New Delhi

  5. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  3. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  4. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

  5. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. South OTT Releases This Week: Mirai, Veduvan, Tribanadhari Barbarik And More

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  3. Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt Key For SA-W Against IND-W