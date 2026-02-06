West Indies Vs Scotland Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Kolkata Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

WI take on SCO in match 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata
West Indies will go in as favourites but Scotland have defeated them
Match to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens
Two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies will look to put their past form behind as they take on Scotland in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, February 7.
The Calypso Kings have not been in the best of form coming into the tournament, losing three out of their last four T20I matches. They went down 2-1 to South Africa in the three-match series and then lost to Afghanistan as well.
As for Scotland, they lost their warm-up matches to Afghans and Namibia.
West Indies have some big-hitters in their ranks with the likes of Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford and Shimron Hetmyer to name a few. The WI bowling could be in the spotlight, on placid Indian conditions.
As for the Scots, the likes of Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross and Richie Berrington could look to carry their side during tough situations.
West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes
WI:
|Year
|Round
|2007
|Group stage
|2009
|Semi-final
|2010
|Super 8
|2012
|Champions
|2014
|Semi-final
|2016
|Champions
|2021
|Super 12
|2922
|Group stage
|2024
|Super 8
|2026
|Qualified
SCO:
|Year
|Round
|2007
|Group stage
|2009
|Group stage
|2010
|Did not qualify
|2012
|Did not qualify
|2014
|Did not qualify
|2016
|Group stage
|2021
|Super 12
|2922
|Group stage
|2024
|Group stage
|2026
|Qualified
West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H
Surprisingly, these two teams have met just once in the T20 arena with Scotland emerging winners in the only match they played against the West Indies.
West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report
Kolkata promises to be bright and sunny on Saturday, February 7. With no rain possibility, expect the temperatures to be at 26 degrees Celsius.
West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Eden Gardens Pitch Report
Eden Gardens track is known to be a competitive one, helping the seam bowlers as well as the spinners. Moreover, if batters put their foot on the pedal, there are runs to be made on this pitch.
Matches won bowling first - 8
Matches won batting first - 5
West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Scotland Squad: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales
The build-up to the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup was plagued by ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh for their refusal to play matches in India, and Pakistan's reported forfeiture of India fixture(s) -- both decisions taken by their respective governments.
India are bidding to become the first team to win the marquee event at home and defend the title. During the month-long tournament, 20 teams will fight for the global crown in the shortest format of the game. In all, 55 matches will be played across eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Teams
Afghanistan, Australia (2021 champions), Canada, England (2010 and 2022 champions), India (2007 and 2024 champions), Ireland, Italy (debutants), Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan (2009 champions), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka (2014 champions), United Arab Emirates, United States, West Indies (2012 and 2016 champions), and Zimbabwe.
Scotland replaced Bangladesh.