West Indies Vs Scotland Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Kolkata Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

West Indies and Scotland go head-to-head in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Here's all you need to know about the WI vs SCO, Group C match 1

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
West indies Cricket Team
West Indies cricket posing in their new kit. Photo: X/windiescricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WI take on SCO in match 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata

  • West Indies will go in as favourites but Scotland have defeated them

  • Match to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens

Two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies will look to put their past form behind as they take on Scotland in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, February 7.

The Calypso Kings have not been in the best of form coming into the tournament, losing three out of their last four T20I matches. They went down 2-1 to South Africa in the three-match series and then lost to Afghanistan as well.

As for Scotland, they lost their warm-up matches to Afghans and Namibia.

West Indies have some big-hitters in their ranks with the likes of Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford and Shimron Hetmyer to name a few. The WI bowling could be in the spotlight, on placid Indian conditions.

As for the Scots, the likes of Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross and Richie Berrington could look to carry their side during tough situations.

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes

WI:

YearRound
2007Group stage
2009Semi-final
2010Super 8
2012Champions
2014Semi-final
2016Champions
2021Super 12
2922Group stage
2024Super 8
2026Qualified

SCO:

YearRound
2007Group stage
2009Group stage
2010Did not qualify
2012Did not qualify
2014Did not qualify
2016Group stage
2021Super 12
2922Group stage
2024Group stage
2026Qualified

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H

Surprisingly, these two teams have met just once in the T20 arena with Scotland emerging winners in the only match they played against the West Indies.

Related Content
Related Content

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report

Kolkata promises to be bright and sunny on Saturday, February 7. With no rain possibility, expect the temperatures to be at 26 degrees Celsius.

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Eden Gardens track is known to be a competitive one, helping the seam bowlers as well as the spinners. Moreover, if batters put their foot on the pedal, there are runs to be made on this pitch.

  • Matches won bowling first - 8

  • Matches won batting first - 5

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Scotland Squad: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

The build-up to the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup was plagued by ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh for their refusal to play matches in India, and Pakistan's reported forfeiture of India fixture(s) -- both decisions taken by their respective governments.

India are bidding to become the first team to win the marquee event at home and defend the title. During the month-long tournament, 20 teams will fight for the global crown in the shortest format of the game. In all, 55 matches will be played across eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Teams

Afghanistan, Australia (2021 champions), Canada, England (2010 and 2022 champions), India (2007 and 2024 champions), Ireland, Italy (debutants), Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan (2009 champions), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka (2014 champions), United Arab Emirates, United States, West Indies (2012 and 2016 champions), and Zimbabwe.

Scotland replaced Bangladesh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Mayank, Gurjapneet On Fire | NAM 2/3 (1.5)

  2. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Stumble To 174/5 After Twin Strikes In 21st Over

  3. IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show With 55-ball Century

  4. Hardik Pandya Debuts New Blonde Look Ahead Of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

  5. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  2. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  3. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  4. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  4. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity For Hate Speech

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  4. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  5. How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 Highlihts: Karnataka Restrict Mumbai To 120, Jharkhand Bowled Out For 235

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Stumble To 174/5 After Twin Strikes In 21st Over

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win