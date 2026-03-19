Can Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 Games At USA Be Shifted To Mexico? What We Know So Far

Summary of this article
FIFA sticking to its original 2026 World Cup schedule
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country would have no problem hosting Iran's matches
Iran's group-stage opponent New Zealand thinks shifting game to Mexico is not feasible
The deadlock between Iran, the United States and football's global governing body FIFA is not easing just yet. While Iran have not withdrawn from the upcoming FIFA World Cup, they have refused to travel to USA and are seeking to get their games moved to Mexico. FIFA, however, is sticking to its original schedule.
Mexico President's Stance
The ongoing war between Iran, Israel and USA has led to doubts over the Islamic Republic's participation. The focus has now shifted to Mexico, with the nation's President Claudia Sheinbaum stating that her country would have no problem hosting Iran's matches in the 2026 World Cup, if FIFA agrees.
“They are discussing with FIFA whether it’s feasible because they were going to hold the (games) in the United States," Sheinbaum was quoted as saying by Associated Press. “They are looking into whether they can hold (them) in Mexico, and we will inform you when the time comes. Mexico has relations with all countries in the world. We’ll see what FIFA decides and then we’ll announce it.”
FIFA Yet To Budge
Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood, California, before finishing group play in Seattle against Egypt on June 26. Moving the games would be remarkable less than three months before the World Cup and the world body is not showing any signs of budging.
In a statement, FIFA said it is “in regular contact with all participating member associations, including (the Islamic Republic of) Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on December 6, 2025.”
USA is co-hosting the world football showpiece with Mexico and Canada. Iran's football federation has not cancelled its World Cup entry with FIFA, though official comments have variously suggested the US is unable or unwilling to ensure the delegation's secure arrival and accommodation.
American President Donald Trump has made contradicting statements, from “I don't really care” if the Iran team comes, to that the team was welcome and would be treated like all players as stars, and then to saying that the players' safety was at risk. The latter was followed by a strongly worded message on Team Melli's official Instagram account.
“The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA – not any individual, country,” the post said.
“Certainly, no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.”
Iran Says US Not Cooperative On Visas
Iran’s Ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh has urged FIFA to move the team’s games to Mexico, saying the US was not cooperative on visas. “We love the Mexican people very much and for us, the best situation is for our games to be held in Mexico,” he was quoted as saying by state-run news agency IRNA.
An Iranian government spokesman and the team itself have said in recent days it is up to FIFA and the USA to keep the team safe during the World Cup. The Iran team's planned training camp is in Tucson, Arizona.
Pasandideh's embassy in Mexico City also posted a statement attributed to national football federation (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj saying that Iran wants to move its group-stage matches out of the United States. “When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” the statement said. “We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”
Iran's Group-Stage Opponent Reacts
Just like FIFA, New Zealand — Iran's first scheduled opponent at the World Cup — thinks a last-minute shift to Mexico is not practical. New Zealand football federation's chief executive Andrew Pragnell said: “I also don’t foresee it as remotely feasible” to move scheduled games to another country. Tens of thousands of tickets have been sold for Iran games, including to visiting fans who have booked flights to the US.
“By trying to move the match schedule, you actually create more problems down the track," Pragnell told New Zealand media outlet Stuff, adding "I don’t think it’ll happen.”
When will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?
FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played from June 11 to July 19.
Which countries are hosting FIFA World Cup 2026?
United States of America, Mexico and Canada are jointly hosting FIFA World Cup 2026.
Why is Iran's participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 uncertain?
Iran's participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 is in doubt because of their refusal to travel to the United States following the latter's attack on the Islamic Republic.