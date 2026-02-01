England Vs Italy LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

England take on Italy in ICC T20 World Cup Group C clash
Both England and Italy are coming out of victories
The England vs Italy match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
England will take on Italy in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match 29 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, Monday. West Indies have already qualified from Group C and Nepal are eliminated. England, Italy and Scotland stay in contention for the second spot.
England survived a massive scare against Scotland, narrowly avoiding an early tournament exit thanks to a gritty unbeaten 63 from Tom Banton. While they managed to secure the two points in Kolkata, the two-time champions have looked vulnerable for much of the campaign, having already suffered a heavy 30-run defeat at the hands of the West Indies. The narrow nature of their victory over Nepal and the stumble against the West Indies has left them in a tricky second position in Group C. The upcoming match against Italy is a do-or-die encounter for Harry Brook's men to guarantee a spot in the Super Eight.
Italy, meanwhile, opened their proceedings with a historic 10-wicket thrashing of Nepal in their second match, after an initial setback against Scotland. They are currently at the fourth position in Group C with two points from two games. To remain alive in the race for the Super Eight and complete the ultimate fairy-tale run, this match against England is very important for them. It will be a tough fight, but no team has historically conceded defeats against lower ranked teams more than England.
England Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
England and Italy are yet to face each other in T20Is. The match on February 16 will be the first time the European neighbours will have a clash in T20Is.
England Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
England are a power-packed side with a lot of experience. The conditions of Kolkata suit them as well and despite Italy's flashes of brilliance, England are massive favourites against them.
England Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
The weather in Kolkata for the match between England and Italy is expected to be bright and sunny. The humidity will range from 28 to 30 percent making it perfect conditions to play.
England Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The England vs Italy match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 3:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.