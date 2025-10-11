Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 175 but missed out on his maiden double century in the second Test against West Indies
A miscommunication with captain Shubman Gill led to his early run-out on Day 2
His innings now ranks among the highest individual scores by Indian batsmen ending in a run-out
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s promising innings came to an abrupt end early on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies in Delhi, courtesy of a costly mix-up with captain Shubman Gill. Adding just two runs to his overnight 173, Jaiswal fell on the eighth ball of the day.
Facing a fuller delivery from Jayden Seales that angled away, he stepped forward and drove it straight to mid-off.
Believing a single was certain, Jaiswal sprinted down the pitch, but Gill stayed put, leading to a run-out that brought an untimely end to the young Mumbaikar’s innings. The miscommunication between the two batsmen denied India a chance to build on a strong start and left the crowd stunned.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul was quick to react, diving to his right and sending a sharp throw to keeper Tevin Imlach, who dislodged the bails to complete the run-out.
Jaiswal’s 175-run innings denied him a maiden double century, leaving him visibly frustrated as he slammed his forehead and walked off the field.
This score now ranks among the highest by Indian batsmen dismissed via run-out, placing him fourth behind Sanjay Manjrekar’s 218 against Pakistan in Lahore in 1989, Rahul Dravid’s 217 at The Oval in 2002 and 180 in Kolkata in 2001, and ahead of Vijay Hazare’s 155 against England in 1951 and Dravid’s 144 against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 2009.
Highest Individual Scores For India Ending In Run-Out
218 – Sanjay Manjrekar vs Pakistan, Lahore 1989
217 – Rahul Dravid vs England, The Oval 2002
180 – Rahul Dravid vs Australia, Kolkata 2001
175 – Yashasvi Jaiswal vs West Indies, Delhi 2025
155 – Vijay Hazare vs England, Mumbai BS 1951
144 – Rahul Dravid vs Sri Lanka, Kanpur 2009