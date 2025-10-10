Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Seventh Test Hundred: Prolific Opener Achieves More Milestones In 2nd IND Vs WI Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal's seven Test centuries are the most by a batter since his debut in July 2023. He has also completed 3,000 international runs across formats in just 50 matches, becoming the second fastest Indian to reach the mark (71 innings) after Sunil Gavaskar (69)

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yashasvi Jaiswal Seventh Test Hundred Prolific Opener Achieves Milestones 2nd IND Vs WI
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 150 runs on the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 173 at stumps on Day 1

  • Hits his eighth international hundred overall

  • Joins elite group with seven Test centuries before turning 24

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his seventh Test century on Day 1 of the second match against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Friday (October 10). The innings confirmed the 23-year-old as India's most prolific Test opener since his debut.

India opted to bat first after skipper Shubman Gill won the toss, a first in his nascent captaincy reign. The hosts named an unchanged XI from their innings and 140-run win in the Ahmedabad tour opener.

On a seemingly docile Delhi pitch, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 58 runs for the first wicket before the latter got stumped in the 18th over, off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, for an individual score of 38 runs.

Jaiswal, at stumps on Day 1, was batting on 173 and had already built a third-wicket stand of 67 with Shubman Gill (20 not out).

Jaiswal's ability to convert starts into big scores has become a defining trait, especially at home, where his average exceeds 60. Against West Indies alone, he now averages close to 100.

The left-handed opener reached his century with a couple to backward square leg off Khary Pierre in the 51st over. He took 145 balls (16 boundaries) to reach the three-digit score.

Related Content
Related Content

In the process, Jaiswal achieved more milestones:

  • His seven Test centuries are the most by a batter since his debut in July 2023, against the same opponents at Roseau, a match remembered for his 229-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma (103). The next best is England's Ben Duckett, with four.

  • Jaiswal also joined an elite group of batters with seven Test centuries before turning 24, a list that features greats of the game like Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson. For the record, only Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Garfield Sobers (9) had scored more at that age.

  • He has also completed 3,000 international runs across formats in just 50 matches, becoming the second fastest Indian to reach the mark (71 innings) after Sunil Gavaskar (69). Sourav Ganguly (74), Shubman Gill (77), and Rahul Dravid (79) complete the top five.

  • With eight international centuries, he is now the third on the list of Indian batters with the most tons in international cricket by the age of 23. Batting greats Sachin Tendulkar (22 in 220 innings) and Virat Kohli (15 in 119 innings) are ahead of him, but ahead of Shubman Gill and Ravi Shastri, who both had seven centuries, in 73 innings and 110 innings, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal International Centuries

1. 214 not out vs England in Rajkot (2024)

2. 209 vs England in Visakhapatnam (2024)

3. 171 vs West Indies in Roseau (2023)

4. 161 vs Australia in Perth (2024)

5. Batting vs West Indies in Delhi (2025)

6. 118 vs England in the Oval, London (2025)

7. 101 vs England in London (2025)

8. 100 vs Nepal in Hangzhou (2023) - T20I.

IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: World Test Championship Standings

India stand third in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings currently, with 40 points and a PCT of 55.56% from six games. Rivals Australia (PCT 100) and Sri Lanka (PCT 66.67) are ahead, while the West Indies are yet to secure a win in four attempts and sit in sixth spot. A victory in Delhi could see India strengthen their WTC campaign and put pressure on the frontrunners as the race for the final begins to take shape.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Nishita Ends Devine’s Resistance | NZ-W 181/5 (44)

  2. IPL 2026 Auction Window Set For Mid December As Teams Prepare Retention Lists - Report

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Seventh Test Hundred: Prolific Opener Achieves More Milestones In 2nd IND Vs WI Match

  4. Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: JPN Stumble To 131/8 After Losing 6 Wickets For 34

  5. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Karnataka Weather: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues Across Regions

  5. Delhi Weather: Pleasant Sunny Days Continue with Rising Temperatures

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  5. Nobel Literature Prize: Amitav Ghosh May Become The Second Indian To Win

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps