Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Seventh Test Hundred: Prolific Opener Achieves More Milestones In 2nd IND Vs WI Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 173 at stumps on Day 1
Hits his eighth international hundred overall
Joins elite group with seven Test centuries before turning 24
Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his seventh Test century on Day 1 of the second match against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Friday (October 10). The innings confirmed the 23-year-old as India's most prolific Test opener since his debut.
India opted to bat first after skipper Shubman Gill won the toss, a first in his nascent captaincy reign. The hosts named an unchanged XI from their innings and 140-run win in the Ahmedabad tour opener.
On a seemingly docile Delhi pitch, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 58 runs for the first wicket before the latter got stumped in the 18th over, off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, for an individual score of 38 runs.
Jaiswal, at stumps on Day 1, was batting on 173 and had already built a third-wicket stand of 67 with Shubman Gill (20 not out).
Jaiswal's ability to convert starts into big scores has become a defining trait, especially at home, where his average exceeds 60. Against West Indies alone, he now averages close to 100.
The left-handed opener reached his century with a couple to backward square leg off Khary Pierre in the 51st over. He took 145 balls (16 boundaries) to reach the three-digit score.
In the process, Jaiswal achieved more milestones:
His seven Test centuries are the most by a batter since his debut in July 2023, against the same opponents at Roseau, a match remembered for his 229-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma (103). The next best is England's Ben Duckett, with four.
Jaiswal also joined an elite group of batters with seven Test centuries before turning 24, a list that features greats of the game like Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson. For the record, only Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Garfield Sobers (9) had scored more at that age.
He has also completed 3,000 international runs across formats in just 50 matches, becoming the second fastest Indian to reach the mark (71 innings) after Sunil Gavaskar (69). Sourav Ganguly (74), Shubman Gill (77), and Rahul Dravid (79) complete the top five.
With eight international centuries, he is now the third on the list of Indian batters with the most tons in international cricket by the age of 23. Batting greats Sachin Tendulkar (22 in 220 innings) and Virat Kohli (15 in 119 innings) are ahead of him, but ahead of Shubman Gill and Ravi Shastri, who both had seven centuries, in 73 innings and 110 innings, respectively.
Yashasvi Jaiswal International Centuries
1. 214 not out vs England in Rajkot (2024)
2. 209 vs England in Visakhapatnam (2024)
3. 171 vs West Indies in Roseau (2023)
4. 161 vs Australia in Perth (2024)
5. Batting vs West Indies in Delhi (2025)
6. 118 vs England in the Oval, London (2025)
7. 101 vs England in London (2025)
8. 100 vs Nepal in Hangzhou (2023) - T20I.
IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: World Test Championship Standings
India stand third in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings currently, with 40 points and a PCT of 55.56% from six games. Rivals Australia (PCT 100) and Sri Lanka (PCT 66.67) are ahead, while the West Indies are yet to secure a win in four attempts and sit in sixth spot. A victory in Delhi could see India strengthen their WTC campaign and put pressure on the frontrunners as the race for the final begins to take shape.