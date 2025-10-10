IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

India are playing an unchanged XI for the second and final Test in Delhi, while West Indies have brought in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip for Brandon King and Johann Layne

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs
India's captain Shubman Gill warms up before the start of the second and final Test match against West Indies, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lead two-match Test series 1-0

  • West Indies aiming to bounce back in Delhi

  • B Sai Sudharsan retains his place in India playing XI

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second and final Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla) on Friday (October 10, 2025).

India are playing an unchanged XI, while West Indies have brought in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip for Brandon King and Johann Layne.

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

After a resoundingly one-sided innings defeat for Roston Chase and Co in Ahmedabad, even many Indian fans would want the Windies to get their act together and avoid an abject surrender in the second match. But it would not be easy to do that against this near-full-strength home team, which is only missing the injured Rishabh Pant's services.

The Gill-led India ticked most boxes in the opener and would look to produce another clinical performance that would not only take them to a clean sweep but also hand them 12 crucial ICC World Test Championship points.

The pitch at the Feroz Shah Kotla promises another quick finish. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate noted a "dry patch" that he felt could be helpful for seamers.

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Roston Chase (Captain), Teganarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Kharry Pierre, Shai Hope, Jayden Seals, Jamel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Jediah Blades, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip.

