IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Classy Century Puts Hosts Ahead In The Capital

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s masterful knock in Delhi demonstrated his evolving maturity and ability to blend patience with aggression, helping India build a solid platform against West Indies

Outlook Sports Desk
  • Jaiswal scored his seventh Test century, joining cricketing greats before the age of 24

  • His innings transitioned from cautious starts to commanding “Jas-ball” dominance

  • The century steadied India’s innings after the early loss of KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal crafted a finely balanced innings on Day 1 of India’s second Test against West Indies in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, showing a marked evolution from a tentative start to a confident declaration of intent. India’s innings began cautiously with Jaiswal and KL Rahul negotiating early swing and bounce from the West Indies seamers. The run rate hovered around 2.5 per over in the first hour as the duo assessed the conditions and bowlers carefully. This slow but steady phase was part of India’s plan to anchor their innings on a pitch that demanded respect early on.

From Patience to Flair

The turning point came soon after KL Rahul fell to Jomel Warrican’s third ball of the day’s spin spell. With India briefly on edge, Jaiswal shifted gears decisively. Post-lunch, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries, notably two off Jayden Seales that signaled his readiness to take command. The youngster reached his half-century in 82 balls visibly unsettling the West Indies bowlers. His strokeplay combined crisp drives and elegant sweeps showing both control and aggression.

From there Jaiswal’s innings flowed with rhythm and purpose. He accelerated from fifty to his hundred in just 63 balls. This fine balance between thoughtfulness and dominance is a hallmark of his developing game capturing the essence of “Jas-ball".

 Entering Elite Company

By reaching his seventh Test century before turning 24, Jaiswal joined an exclusive list of cricketing legends.

Prior to this, only a select few:

Don Bradman – 12 centuries

Sachin Tendulkar – 11

Garfield Sobers – 9

had amassed more centuries at a similar young age. Other luminaries like Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson also reached seven centuries early in their careers, highlighting how Jaiswal is fast building a reputation among the sport’s bright young talents.

Jaiswal’s Record Against West Indies

Jaiswal made his Test debut in the Caribbean and marked the occasion memorably by becoming the first Indian opener to slam a century on debut with a dominant 171 in Dominica in 2023. He followed this with a solid 95 in the next match in Port of Spain against the West Indies in the same series. In the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, Jaiswal had scored 36 in the first Test of the series and now remains unbeaten after completing his century in Delhi. His consistent performances against the Windies highlight his comfort and confidence facing this opposition in different conditions.

IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: WTC Standings

Currently, India are third in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, with 40 points and a PCT of 55.56% from six games. Rivals Australia (PCT 100) and Sri Lanka (PCT 66.67) are ahead, while the West Indies are yet to secure a win in four attempts and sit at the bottom. A victory in Delhi could see India further strengthen their WTC campaign and put pressure on the frontrunners as the race for the final takes shape. 

Published At:
  8. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal-Sudarshan Extend Stand| IND 241-1 (65)