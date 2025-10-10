IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Check Hours Of Play, Session Timings In Delhi

Delhi hosts the final battle between India and West Indies, with Shubman Gill’s side hungry for a flawless finish and a climb in the WTC standings. Find details on session timings and WTC standings here

Outlook Sports Desk
IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Check Hours Of Play, Session Timings In Delhi
Delhi hosts the final battle between India and West Indies, with Shubman Gill's side hungry for a flawless finish and a climb in the WTC standings.
  • India chase a series whitewash under new captain Gill  

  • West Indies target turnaround amidst Delhi’s festive crowd  

  • Session start, breaks, and WTC table update featured below

India and West Indies set the stage for the final Test of their two-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, with play beginning Friday morning. The contest, which brings together two teams at different ends of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, promises high stakes for both sides. With Shubman Gill at the helm and a capital city crowd behind them, India look to build on their dominant showing in Ahmedabad and cap off the series with a clean sweep. For fans planning to follow ball-by-ball, check the hours of play, session timings, and the latest WTC Rankings here.

There’s more than points on offer: Gill’s captaincy era is in the spotlight after a run of positive results and measured leadership at just 25 years of age. The team’s blend of youth and experience has fueled a strong home campaign, with the focus now firmly on execution and consistency. The West Indies, searching for answers and stability in the batting order, will need to produce something special in challenging conditions to end their drought in the WTC cycle. As the city marks Karwa Chauth, a festive day celebrated by many families, the Indian team carries its own hopes for a day of discipline and reward on the field.

Catch all live updates from the match here.

The visitors’ goal is clear: play together as a unit and resist India’s formidable bowling attack, particularly on a surface known to favour quick breakthroughs. Each session holds tactical significance with selection and rotation also under the scanner, as India aim for their first home Test sweep in the “Gill era.” The festive setting adds a unique flavour, blending tradition and top-level cricket drama for spectators at home and in the stands.

IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Session Timings  

Start of play: 9:30 AM  

Lunch: 11:30 AM to 12:10 PM  

Tea: 2:10 PM to 2:30 PM  

Stumps: 4:30 PM


Check the weather report for this match in Delhi here.

IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: WTC Standings

Currently, India are third in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, with 40 points and a PCT of 55.56% from six games. Rivals Australia (PCT 100) and Sri Lanka (PCT 66.67) are ahead, while the West Indies are yet to secure a win in four attempts and sit at the bottom. A victory in Delhi could see India further strengthen their WTC campaign and put pressure on the frontrunners as the race for the final takes shape. 


Check the live streaming details for this match here.

