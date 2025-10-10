Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies on Day 1 of the second and final Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla) on Friday (October 10, 2025). India are playing an unchanged XI from the side that won by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad, while West Indies have brought in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip for Brandon King and Johann Layne. The Gill-led India ticked most boxes in the opener and would look to produce another clinical performance that would not only take them to a clean sweep but also hand them 12 crucial ICC World Test Championship points.