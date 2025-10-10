India's captain Shubman Gill, right, and West Indies' captain Roston Chase during the toss before the second and final Test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts after playing a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's KL Rahul plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
West Indies' Anderson Phillip appeals unsuccessfully for the LBW of India's KL Rahul on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
West Indies' Anderson Phillip reacts as India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul run between the wickets to score on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
India's KL Rahul plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
West Indies' wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach takes the bails off of India's KL Rahul on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
West Indies' Jomel Warrican, center, celebrates the dismissal of India's KL Rahul with teammates on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.