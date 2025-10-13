IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

John Campbell hit a gutsy 115 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, becoming the first West Indies opener in 19 years to reach three figures in Tests against India. His innings shaped the visitors’ reply but finished with an LBW dismissal, trying to reverse sweep Ravindra Jadeja

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons Key Stats
West Indies' John Campbell celebrates after scoring a century on the fourth day of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: AP
  • Campbell became first West Indies opener to score a Test hundred against India since Daren Ganga in 2006

  • The left-hander’s 115 off 199 balls featured 12 fours and 3 sixes before Jadeja got him out LBW

  • West Indies managed 248 in their first innings, far behind India’s imposing 518 for 5 declared

John Campbell scripted history during the second Test between India and West Indies at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, smashing a maiden Test hundred and breaking a 19-year drought for hundreds by West Indies openers against India.

Campbell’s fighting knock began when the visitors struggled early, losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze cheaply. He joined forces with Shai Hope for a resilient 177-run partnership that tested the Indian attack and steadied the West Indies response on days three and four of this red-ball contest.

Dismissed By Jadeja

Resuming unbeaten on 87 at stumps on Day 3, Campbell reached his hundred on Monday morning with a well-timed six off Ravindra Jadeja. His determined innings came to an end on 115 off 199 deliveries, trying a risky reverse sweep only to be caught LBW to Jadeja’s clever bowling.

Campbell’s effort saw him become the first West Indies opener since Daren Ganga in 2006 to score a Test century against India, and the first to reach the milestone on Indian soil since Wavell Hinds in Kolkata, 2002. Campbell took 48 innings to his maiden Test hundred, the second slowest among openers after South Africa’s Trevor Goddard (58).

West Indies' Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach run between the wickets during the second day of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. - PTI
IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Tevin Imlach's Football Instinct Averts Dismissal - What Laws Say About Kicking Ball

BY Outlook Sports Desk

IND Vs WI: Caribbean Centurion Openers Club

Campbell’s performance is now etched in West Indies history, joining a select club of 14 Caribbean openers to register a Test century against India. His overall Test record now stands at 1,137 runs from 25 matches at an average of 26.44, including four 50-plus scores.

In Asian conditions, Campbell notched his second 50-plus score, and against India, his tally climbed to 191 runs at an average of 27.28. Despite his resistance, the West Indies were still trailing India’s strong first innings of 518 for 5 declared at the time of writing.

West Indies Openers With Test Centuries Against India

Allan Rae (104, 109), Jeffrey Stollmeyer (160, 104*), John Holt (123), Easton McMorris (125), Conrad Hunte (101), Gordon Greenidge (107, 154*, 194, 141, 117), Roy Fredericks (100, 104), Basil Williams (111), Faoud Bacchus (250), Desmond Haynes (136, 112*), Stuart Williams (128), Wavell Hinds (113, 100), Daren Ganga (135), John Campbell (115, 2025 Delhi).

Who is John Campbell?

John Dillon Campbell, born on September 21, 1993, is a Jamaican professional cricketer who has established himself as a key opening batter for the West Indies. He made his debut for the Jamaica national team in January 2013 and has been representing the West Indies in international cricket since 2019.

Campbell is a left-handed batsman known for his solid technique and resilience at the top of the order, and he also bowls right-arm off-spin. He made his Test debut against England on January 23, 2019, followed by his ODI debut on February 20, 2019, and T20 international debut on March 10, 2019, both also against England.

Published At:
Tags

