IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Tevin Imlach's Football Instinct Averts Dismissal - What Laws Say About Kicking Ball

Had West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach used his hands to stop the ball from hitting the stumps, it would have cost him his wicket under the "handled the ball" rule

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs west indies 2nd test day 2 Tevin Imlach kicks ball law explained
West Indies' Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach run between the wickets during the second day of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tevin Imlach kicks ball away to avoid getting bowled to Ravindra Jadeja

  • Steve Waugh, Michael Vaughan have been out for 'handling the ball' in past

  • Kicking the ball legal in such scenarios

As India continued to hunt wickets on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi, a moment of footballing instinct helped Tevin Imlach save himself.

Imlach got an under-edge off Ravindra Jadeja's fifth delivery in the 36th over, but the ball bounced back towards the off-stump. An alert Imlach kicked the ball away, an act more familiar to footballers than cricketers, and averted a dismissal.

Cricket has seen its share of balls trickling back toward the stumps, often ending in heartbreak. The 28-year-old right-hander could have instinctively used his hands to stop the ball from rolling back toward the stumps, and that would have cost him his wicket under the "handled the ball" rule.

Australia captain Steve Waugh used his hand to stop the ball from rolling into the stumps during a Test against India in Chennai on March 18, 2001. He was declared out "handled the ball" -- a mode of dismissal that has since been added to the broader "obstructing the field" category, updated in 2017.

Interestingly, in 2001, England's Michael Vaughan also got out under the same mode against India during the third Test in Bengaluru on December 19.

At least 10 such dismissals have been recorded in international cricket, dating back to 1957, with the most recent (last) being Chamu Chibhabha of Zimbabwe during an ODI match against Afghanistan on October 20, 2015.

Related Content
Related Content

Well, what about kicking the ball? Can a batter kick the ball in cricket? Why was Tevin Imlach not given out?

In Tevin Imlach's case, using his foot to deflect the ball away from the stumps was within the rules. And most importantly, it wasn't done to obstruct a fielder or interfere with play beyond protecting his wicket.

In cricket, a batter is allowed to use their body or even equipment (read: bat), except their hands, to prevent the ball from hitting the stumps, as long as it's done without intent to obstruct the field.

- Kicking the ball is legal if the batter is trying to protect their wicket from a ball that is rolling back toward the stumps after being played. This is considered part of the natural defence.

- Handling the ball with the hand not holding the bat is illegal unless done with the consent of the fielding side. This is governed by Law 37 of the MCC Laws of Cricket, which covers "Obstructing the field" and previously included "Handled the ball" as a separate mode of dismissal.

Yusuf Pathan was given out for kicking the ball (obstructing the field) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 match. The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder kicked the ball away from Pune Warriors India's bowler Wayne Parnell's reach and completed a single.

Earlier, during the 6th India vs Sri Lanka ODI match in 1989, Mohinder Amarnath was given out for kicking the ball away to avoid being run out.

India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 Stumps

At the close of play on the second day, Imlach was unbeaten on 14 off 31 balls, and giving company to Shai Hope (31 not out off 46) as the West Indies reached 140/4 (43). The wicketkeeper-batter arrived in the middle when the Windies were 107/4.

The Windies' innings also witnessed a bizarre John Campbell dismissal, with Sai Sudharsan taking a catch that looked straight out of a highlight reel. Stationed at forward short leg, right next to the batter with his helmet on, Sudharsan reacted in a flash to snatch a ball hammered clean.

What should have been a routine slog sweep turned into one of the most jaw-dropping dismissals in recent memory, leaving fans and players alike in sheer disbelief. The catch came at a price, however, as Sudharsan immediately left the field to get his knuckles iced following the brutal impact.

Batting first, India had declared their first innings at 518/5. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 175 before getting run out following a mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill, who himself scored an unbeaten 129.

Sudharsan (87) missed out on a maiden Test century.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup: Ecclestone Finishes With 4/17 | SL-W 143/6 (37)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Tevin Imlach's Football Instinct Averts Dismissal - What Laws Say About Kicking Ball

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt Hits Record Fifth WC Hundred To Lift ENG-W

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Ton, Jadeja's Scalps Take India Towards Another Early Finish

  5. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Reflex Catch – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  4. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  4. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics